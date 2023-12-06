Northeast's First Robotic Knee Replacement at GMCH performed successfully by Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee of Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 6: In a first for Northeast India, a 54-year-old patient has been given a new pain-free walk for life with a successful Cruciate Retaining Robotic Total Knee Replacement at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati, Assam. The surgery was performed by globally renowned Limca Book of Records Holder, Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, H.O.D & Director of the World's First Centre for CR Robotic Knee Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad, Delhi NCR.

The patient, a localite was suffering from severe knee pain for a few months. He had difficulty walking and performing basic household chores for which he was advised for a knee transplant in the right knee. Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, who holds experience of over 20000 joint replacements performed the surgery, leveraging the revolutionary CUVIS joint replacement robot.

Explaining the surgery, Dr. Sujoy said, "The patient's right knee had deteriorated and surgery was paramount and hence we decided to perform Robotic Knee replacement. Post-scanning, the desired bone cuts and implant size were fed into the robot that conducted the bone cuts with great precision, minimizing the possibility of errors. We managed to retain the posterior knee ligament (cruciate) of the patient, which otherwise was not possible with traditional methods."

Ligament preservation gives patients a natural knee-like feeling making them forget that they are living with a knee transplant, a concept called the 'Forgotten Knee'. Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi NCR was North India's first hospital to bring the revolutionary CUVIS Robot and has now healed over 2000 patients with CR Robotic Knee Replacement.

Dr. Sujoy adds, "The patient was able to walk in a few hours after the surgery and can now perform basic routine activities hassle-free. Robot-assisted surgery has huge advantages over conventional methods. These include improved accuracy and precision of implant positioning, less bone and blood loss, and ligament preservation with much less possibility of human errors or soft-tissue injuries. The surgeries result in greater operative accuracy and reduced pain, ensuring early rehabilitation and mobilisation of the patient."

Robotic joint replacement ensures an active lifestyle, enabling the patient to perform a range of movements, from sitting cross-legged on the floor to climbing stairs on their own, without any support. Doctor Sujoy and Sarvodaya Hospital have begun a new era of transformation in the medical fraternity in the Northeast by performing this revolutionary technique for the first time in Northeast India.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare congratulated Dr. Sujoy said, "We established Sarvodaya Healthcare 32 years back with the mission of ensuring good health for all. We will keep striving to incorporate world-class professionals and technical modalities to provide people with medical facilities and care of global standards and help people heal and recover."

Sarvodaya Healthcare is a pioneering healthcare group that has been serving the community for the last 32 years with affordable medical facilities and compassionate care. Spread across Faridabad, Delhi NCR, Greater Noida and Mathura, the 800-bedded group brings competent teams of medical and non-medical professionals along with avant-garde technology, offering transparent and personalised treatment services to the people.

The flagship unit, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad is a 450-bedded tertiary care super-speciality healthcare hub, offering a wide gamut of treatment across several specialities spanning Cancer Care & Bone Marrow Transplants, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, Radiotherapy, Orthopaedics & Robotic Joint Replacement, Neurosciences, Paediatric to Adult Cardiology & Cardiac Surgeries, Dialysis & Kidney Transplant, Minimal Access Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgeries, Urology & LASER Urological Surgeries and more.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sarvodayahospital.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor