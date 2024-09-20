Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils its Next Cutting-edge Vessel - The All-new Norwegian Luna

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today unveiled and opened for sale the next evolution of its Prima Plus Class, the all-new Norwegian Luna™.

Marking the Company's 21st ship in its cutting-edge fleet, Norwegian Luna opened for sale today for guests to choose from a variety of fun-in-the-sun voyages sailing roundtrip from Miami beginning 4 April 2026, through November 2026. Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand's resort-style destination. The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.

At almost 322 metres long, 156,300 gross tonnes, and accommodating approximately 3,550 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Luna will boast an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from Prima Class ships, Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®. Norwegian Luna will be designed as a twin sister-ship to Norwegian Aqua, the Company's latest new vessel due for delivery in March 2025. Both ships are currently being built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with interior designs across the ship created by world-class architects AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.

"Inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean, we are excited to introduce Norwegian Luna as the vessel that perfectly complements her sister ship, Norwegian Aqua," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value - a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean. It's important to give our guests more to see, more to do, more to enjoy on board and ultimately more out of their cruise vacation. We can't wait for them to experience Norwegian Luna!"

"Norwegian Luna is the second vessel in our acclaimed Prima Plus Class, representing the continued evolution of our fleet. This Class offers everything Indian cruisers love - more space to relax, diverse dining options, upscale health & wellness facilities, and world-class entertainment venues," said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director, Norwegian Cruise Line Asia-Pacific. "With the launch of Norwegian Luna we continue to deliver more opportunities for our guests to embark on the holiday of their dreams across a choice of 400+ destinations."

Norwegian Luna's hull art will showcase a vibrant dreamscape by ELLE, the highly acclaimed street artist from Napa, Calif., who has partnered with popular brand names such as Nike, Reebok and Ralph Lauren. Entitled 'La Luna,' the artwork is a visual exploration of humanity's deep-rooted connection with the celestial forces in space as human beings are intrinsically linked to the ebb and flow of the moon. 'La Luna' will display proudly on the bow of the ship, leading guests on an extraordinary voyage and an epic journey of discovery.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line who has been known for showcasing stunningly designed hull art across its entire fleet," said ELLE. "It's been an incredible experience crafting this piece and knowing my 1,056-foot piece of artwork will sail across the seas, traveling the globe for all to see."

Mirroring the upscale design and structure of Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna will thrill and exhilarate guests with the NCL exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will debut next year on Norwegian Aqua and become the longest and fastest slides at sea. Complete with exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses, this attraction will feature three stories of exciting twists and turns around the ship's funnel. Norwegian Luna will also feature a digital sports complex, the Glow Court, offering a variety of interactive guest activities by day and then transforming into a nightclub in the evening. Guests will also be able to continue to enjoy some of their favourite onboard experiences aboard Norwegian Luna, including The Drop, NCL's 10-story free-fall slide, and the Stadium, an outdoor space offering complimentary activities.

Norwegian Luna will boast the all-new luxurious Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites in the Brand's premium keycard-access-only-complex, The Haven by Norwegian®, which were first announced to debut on sister ship Norwegian Aqua. These expansive two-story suites will feature separate living and dining areas; three bathrooms; a balcony; and three bedrooms. Haven guests will continue to enjoy 24-hour butler service and a dedicated concierge team as well as access to a sprawling sundeck; an infinity pool overlooking the ship's stern; an outdoor spa complete with a glass-walled sauna and cold room; two hot tubs; a private lounge; and an exclusive lounge offering a curated selection of premium beverages and rare vintages.

A variety of NCL's elevated guest experiences will also make their comeback on Norwegian Luna including Ocean Boulevard, the 46,000 square foot outdoor walkway which wraps around the entire ship to bring guests closer to the sea; Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only, open-air lounge; Infinity Beach which provides sweeping views of the ocean; and an expansive, upper pool deck equipped with day beds for soaking up the sun.

Guests aboard Norwegian Luna can also enjoy the new dining and bar experiences of the Prima Plus Class such as Sukhothai, the Company's Thai specialty restaurant with an eclectic menu of traditional and creative offerings and Indulge Food Hall with 10 different food stations including the plant based Planterie location. Returning NCL signature specialty and complimentary venues include Cagney's Steakhouse; Le Bistro, the elevated French restaurant; and Onda by Scarpetta, the high-end Italian venue. In addition to the culinary offerings, guests can indulge in lounge favorites with delicious refreshments which won the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for "Best Beverage Menu."

Additional guest experiences aboard Norwegian Luna will be unveiled in the upcoming new year. For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, please visit www.ncl.com.

Watch Norwegian Luna™ | Shine Brighter | Norwegian Cruise Line: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWkLwnv43fc.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal holiday on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept.

