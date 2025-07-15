Not a School. Not a Game. Debsie Builds Real-World Intelligence

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: In a world evolving faster than ever before, the skills required to thrive are no longer confined to memorisation or textbook knowledge. The future demands thinkerscurious, resilient, and reflective individuals who can adapt, solve problems, and lead with clarity. But traditional education often falls short, relying heavily on rote learning and outdated methods that prepare children more for exams than for life.

That's where Debsie comes in.

Founded on a revolutionary ideathat thinking is a skill that can and must be trainedDebsie is not just another learning app or tuition class. It's a bold shift in the education paradigm, one that nurtures deep, independent thinking in children through an unexpected yet powerful medium: chess.

A Quiet Shift in Learning

There's a quiet shift happening in how children learn - and it didn't come from a school or a government policy.

It came from a bold idea: what if we stopped making children memorize, and instead helped them think?

That idea has a name now. It's called Debsie.

What is Debsie?

Debsie is a thinking platform. It uses chess, not as a game, but as a tool, to train children's minds to solve, reflect, and act. It's the opposite of factory education, where kids are told what to remember and how to repeat.

In most schools, a child's ability is judged by how well they can recall something they were told. But Debsie doesn't care how fast a child memorizes. It cares how deeply a child can think.

Because in the real world, it's not the child who remembers most that wins - it's the one who thinks better.

A Simple Idea: Make Thinking a Habit

Let's be honest - when you teach a child to just remember, you're not really preparing them for life. You're preparing them for exams. And when those are over, most of what they memorized is forgotten.

But when you teach a child to think about a problem, about their decisions, about different ways something can work, they start building something no school textbook can give them: judgment.

That's what Debsie trains.

And no, it's not done with complex theories or lectures.

Debsie trains thinking through simple daily experiences built around chess. The lessons aren't dry. They're alive. In each session, the child is nudged, prompted, and sometimes even confused - because that's when the real thinking starts.

Why Chess?

Because chess doesn't lie.

In school, you can fake your way through a group project. You can score high by memorizing. You can repeat what a teacher said and still pass.

But on a chessboard? You can't hide. Every move is a test of attention, logic, creativity, and patience. You either learn to think, or you lose.

And that's why we use chess - to create champions and also to build thinkers.

It's not about "learning the rules of the game." It's about learning:

- How to think under pressure,

- How to plan ahead,

- How to bounce back from mistakes,

- How to keep going when things look tough.

Classes are global, with students from Dublin, Luxembourg, Tamil Nadu, and more, enabling students to actually understand how multi-cultural thinking occurs.

How Debsie Works (And Why It's Different)

Debsie's classes are live, one-on-one or in small groups. Every session is led by an experienced mentor trained to go beyond the game - to turn every lesson into a brain-building activity.

There are no marks. No stress. Just constant nudges to think sharper.

Parents often ask: "Will this help my child in school?"

The answer is yes - but not in the usual way. Debsie doesn't chase school syllabi. It strengthens the core engine of learning itself: how the mind processes, questions, connects, and applies.

We've seen kids go from struggling with attention to becoming focused and curious. Not because they were pushed harder - but because their minds were given something real to chew on.

How It Works

Debsie sessions are delivered live via Microsoft Teams. Students can choose from various Debsie pricing plans and curriculum options.

Every student is onboarded through a free trial class, no strings attached.

If the parent and child feel it's a fit, they can choose a plan. Otherwise, no obligation.

Program: Group Chess Classes

- Details: 2 sessions per week in small groups

- Pricing: ₹2,499 to ₹3,999 per month

Program: One-on-One Chess Track

- Details: Weekly tailored coaching

- Pricing: ₹4,999 to ₹6,999 per month

Program: Advanced Chess Track

- Details: Intensive one-on-one coaching for ambitious learners

- Pricing: ₹7,999 to ₹12,999 per month

For Parents Who Want More Than Just Marks

Let's face it - most parents today are worried. School feels outdated. Tuitions feel robotic. Apps feel addictive. And the real world feels too fast.

Debsie is the calm in that storm.

It's the space where your child isn't judged, rushed, or compared. It's the space where they pause, reflect, and sharpen their mind - step by step, with every move on the board.

Most parents don't want their kids to just pass. They want them to lead, to make good decisions, to not break under pressure, and to trust their own judgment. In fact, these skills are crucial for creating startups and running businesses.

That's what Debsie builds. Quietly. Repeatedly. Thought by thought.

"But My Child Doesn't Like Chess..."

That's okay. While we're here to make them a chess champion, but aside from that, according to its founder Adhip Ray, Debsie isn't about making your child fall in love with chess - it's about helping them fall in love with thinking.

Some kids join out of curiosity. Others because their parents nudged them. Some because a friend recommended it.

But very quickly, most of them realize this isn't about winning a game. It's about figuring things out.

We've seen kids who didn't care about chess, slowly start asking deep questions:

- "Why does this move work here but not there?"

- "Can I try something different?"

- "What if I flip the idea?"

That's when we know the shift has begun.

The Bigger Picture

Schools were built in the industrial era. The idea was to produce obedient workers who could follow orders and repeat tasks. That worked - for a while.

But now? The world needs thinkers. Innovators. Doers.

If your child wants to build, lead, explore, or create - memory won't help them much.

But thinking will.

And the earlier they start, the better.

That's why Debsie exists.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor