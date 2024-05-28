Nothing Appoints Vishal Bhola as President for India Business

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 28: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces the appointment of Vishal Bhola as President for Nothing India. With an extensive career spanning over 28 years in global business leadership, Vishal Bhola brings a wealth of experience from prominent multinational corporations including Unilever and Whirlpool.

In his new role at Nothing, Vishal Bhola will play a pivotal role in accelerating Nothing's growth trajectory in India, leveraging his extensive expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management. His appointment underscores Nothing's commitment to expanding its presence and offerings within the Indian market.

Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder at Nothing, commented, "Vishal's vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape."

Vishal Bhola shared his excitement about joining Nothing, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Nothing's journey. The company's iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing's next phase of growth and innovation."

Vishal Bhola's journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various key positions starting in India and expanding across South East Asia, the USA, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London. After his tenure at Unilever, Vishal Bhola joined Whirlpool as Managing Director, responsible for driving profitability and growth across the Indian subcontinent for Whirlpool Corporation.

