Now Delivering Comfort at Blink Speed - VIP Clothing Limited Collaborates with Blinkit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: India's leading innerwear brand, VIP Clothing Limited, is leaving no stone unturned to transform innerwear accessibility and convenience for Indian consumers. VIP Clothing Limited has now partnered with Eternal Limited's Blinkit to launch its flagship sub-brands, VIP and Frenchie, on the quick-commerce platform. According to the reports, the launch will go live in Karnataka and NCR first, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

VIP Clothing Limited's latest partnership marks yet another strategic milestone for the innerwear brand. Recently, VIP Clothing Limited collaborated with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto and made VIP and Frenchie ranges available to Indians within minutes across India. Now, the addition of Blinkit to their Q-commerce portfolio will not only further integrate quality innerwear into consumers' daily lifestyle needs but also strengthen VIP Clothing Limited as the Q-commerce innerwear brand!

Kanishk Pathare, Head - D2C, VIP Clothing Limited., expressed his views on the Blinkit partnership. Pathare said, ""For us at VIP, it's all about meeting our consumers where they live, work, and shop - and doing it at lightning speed! Teaming up with Blinkit isn't just a partnership; it's a supercharger for our D2C game, making sure our VIP and Frenchie styles are literally just minutes away. This is how we're reshaping innerwear retail, keeping it fresh, relevant, and totally in sync with how India wants to shop today!"

"The future is all about understanding consumer needs and meeting them where they need the brand to be.", added Kapil Pathare, Deputy Managing Director at VIP Clothing Limited. Talking about the expansion plans, he said, "2025 has been the year of scaling operations for us. We've partnered with e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce platforms while exploring newer physical retail stores and markets. This is only the beginning. Our current strategies and future plans will ensure our availability to our consumers in every possible way."

VIP Clothing Limited's collaboration with multiple Q-commerce platforms is nothing short of a retail innerwear revolution. The brand's progressive ways of ensuring consumer access to trusted premium innerwear with unmatched convenience are bound to enhance Indian innerwear purchase habits and fortify VIP Clothing Limited's vision of being a holistic wardrobe brand.

VIP Clothing Limited has been a pioneer in the fashion industry for over 54 years and is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands, VIP Clothing Limited continues to innovate and set trends in the apparel market.

