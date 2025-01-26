NPG reviews 4 infrastructure projects of railways, highway development to boost Gati Shakti initiative

New Delhi [India], January 26 : The 86th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG), evaluated four projects (2 railways and 2 projects of highway development) for their conformity to the principles of PM GatiShakti, according to a release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Chaired by Joint Secretary, E Srinivas, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the meeting was convened on 24th January 2025 to evaluate infrastructure projects in the Road and Rail sectors.

The NPG NMP focuses on the integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised project implementation.

These projects are anticipated to play pivotal roles in the region by boosting logistical efficiency, reducing travel time and delivering substantial socio-economic benefits to the regions they serve, the Ministry added.

Upon completion, these projects are anticipated to significantly strengthen India's infrastructure network, ensuring that the benefits of seamless connectivity reach every part of the country, the Ministry said in the release.

The NPG evaluated quadrupling between Vadodara and Ratlam (258.94km), a project of the Ministry of Railways (MoR).

This project will add a third and fourth railway line alongside the existing route between Vadodara (Gujarat) and Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) spanning 258.94 km, easing congestion on one of Western Railway's busiest corridors.

By enhancing freight and passenger capacity, it is expected to reduce detentions and improve connectivity to important industrial and port hubs.

It will also strengthen multimodal integration by linking major routes like the Mumbai-New Delhi corridor and adjacent sections in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, as per the Ministry.

Murarai - Barharwa 3rd Line (48.9 km) was the second project evaluated by the NPG. This Brownfield railway project in West Bengal and Jharkhand spanning 48.9 km, aims to address growing passenger and freight demands in a congested corridor. The existing section is operating at more than 134 per cent capacity, handling coal, iron ore, fertilizers, and other bulk commodities.

The addition of a third line will reduce waiting times, improve train punctuality, and increase overall logistics efficiency. Upon completion, it is expected to handle additional bulk traffic for key industries in the region.

The NPG also evaluated the construction/upgradation of existing roads to two lanes with paved shoulders for the stretch of Tikamgarh - Badagon - Ghuwara - Shahgarh, a project by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

This project will upgrade a key stretch of 80.70 km of NH-539 in Madhya Pradesh to two lanes with paved shoulders, improving inter-state connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, bypassing Tikamgarh city.

It aims to reduce congestion, support the transport of agricultural produce (such as wheat and pulses) and stimulate tourism in places such as Orchha, renowned for its cultural heritage, the Ministry said.

Another project evaluated by the NPG was a four-lane greenfield access-controlled highway from Sultanpur (near village Ahimane) to Ayodhya (Ring road of Ayodhya town) of NH-330.

This Greenfield four-lane highway having a length of 65 km with service roads will bypass heavily built-up areas along NH-330 in Uttar Pradesh. The new corridor will feature major upgrades, including a flyover, ROBs, and dedicated utility ducts.

Designed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), it will significantly shorten travel times, enhance safety through access-controlled design, and improve regional links among Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Lucknow, the Ministry's release added.

The project is also poised to spur tourism around Ayodhya and bring broader economic benefits to local communities, according to the Ministry.

