NPST Appoints Panchi Samuthirakani as Independent Director: A Significant Addition to the Team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), engaged in providing software and digital payment solutions to the banking and finance sector on-boarded New Women Director.

NPST is delighted to announce the appointment of Panchi Samuthirakani as an Independent Director on board.

In her role at NPST, Panchi will play a pivotal role in guiding organisation's leaders in the realms of technology domains and cyber security. Her extensive industry connections and network will provide invaluable support to company. Additionally, she will assist CXOs and Organisation Committee members in crafting the security framework of NPST, ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

Committed to build a Digitally fuelled business arena, NPST serves institutions of all sizes and genres. Its forte is Digital Payment Solutions, that it renders for banks, fintechs and other Merchants, ranging from big sized to mid-scaled and smaller ones.

