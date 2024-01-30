NPST Limited's Q3 and 9M FY24 Results Reflect Striking Growth: 9M Net Profit Rises 522 per cent, Q3 Increases by 261 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), a fintech company bridging the banking and fintech worlds with their product suite of Technology and payments, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Q3 FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 32.08 Cr, YoY growth of 210.83%

* EBITDA of Rs 10.99 Cr, YoY growth of 220.27%

* EBITDA Margin of 34.24%, YoY growth of 103 Bps

* PAT of Rs 6.53 Cr, YoY growth of 261.36%

* PAT Margin of 20.36%, YoY growth of 285 Bps

* EPS of Rs 10.11, YoY growth of 261.07%

9M FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 85.4 Cr, YoY growth of 332.18%

* EBITDA of Rs 28.4 Cr, YoY growth of 393.86%

* EBITDA Margin of 33.26%, YoY growth of 415 Bps

* PAT of Rs 16.69 Cr, YoY growth of 522.49%

* PAT Margin of 19.54%, YoY growth of 598 Bps

* EPS of Rs 25.83, YoY growth of 522.41%

Commenting on the performance, Ashish Aggarwal - Joint Managing Director of NPST Limited said, "NPST is steadily establishing itself as a frontrunner in the Indian Fintech segment, as evidenced by our impressive growth rate. In the first nine months of FY24, our revenue has more than doubled compared to the entire FY23, while our net profit has surged by over 150%. This reflects NPST's products and services gaining traction in the market.

With India spearheading the Fintech and Digital payments revolution globally, we are poised to capitalize on this industry momentum, driven by our team, dedication to innovation and technical excellence in a fiercely competitive landscape."

Highlights for Q3 FY24 (October 2023 - December 2023):

* NPST unveils a new logo as it celebrates its 10th Foundation Day

* NPST Appoints Mrs. Panchi Samuthirakani as Independent Director. With 27 years of experience as an engineer, along with her impressive track record as the Founder and Managing Director of Women-owned Government of India DIPP recognised MSME Startup, YesPanchi Tech Services Private Limited, brings invaluable expertise to NPST. Her role involves guiding leaders in technology and cyber security, leveraging her extensive industry connections. Mrs. Panchi ensures the highest data protection standards and contributes to crafting NPST's security framework. As a Certified Information Systems Auditor with a background in Cyber Law, her expertise enhances NPST's capabilities in technology security.

* Incorporation of Subsidiary - Timepay Digital Infotech Private Limited. The subsidiary's goal is to offer a versatile platform for transactions, payments, and e-commerce. It will operate payment systems, issue prepaid instruments, act as a Payment Aggregator, and develop software for diverse applications for own use or on any behalf or for sale. The cost of acquisition, amounting to Rs 4.25 Cr, was paid in cash for an 85% shareholding.

* Honored with Economic Times MSME Awards, 2023 - as Top Performing Indian Listed SME Company of India. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Company's Team dedication, innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence. The Company is incredibly grateful for the support of our valued partners, customers, employees and shareholders who have been instrumental in our success. This award serves as a powerful motivator to push even further in delivering cutting-edge solutions and contribution to the growth of the banking and financial sector.

* Issue Of Bonus Shares. NPST Limited announced a 2:1 bonus issue means two new bonus equity shares will be issued for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for the issue of bonus shares is 2nd February 2024.

