NRI Achievers Awards 2025 Celebrates Global Indian Excellence in London

London [UK], July 2: Organized by Eventinity Ventures UK Ltd., the 4th Annual NRI Achievers Awards (NRIAA) took place in spectacular fashion at the Hilton London Wembley, marking yet another milestone in honouring outstanding individuals from the global Indian diaspora.

Building on the success of its previous editions in Mumbai, Dubai, and London, the 2025 ceremony celebrated exceptional achievements across business, innovation, healthcare, education, arts, social impact, and leadership. The evening brought together a dynamic mix of global achievers, dignitaries, and high-profile personalities in a glittering display of inspiration and pride.

The awards were held in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, Worshipful the Mayor of the London Borough of Brent, Councillor Ryan Hack, with special attendance by The Worshipful the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Kathleen Fraser, and Sunil Chopra, Former Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark.

Adding Bollywood glamour to the evening, celebrity guest Mandakini presented awards to the distinguished recipients. The event was seamlessly hosted by popular media personalities Ray C and Sbba Siddiqui, with Asian Star Radio as the official radio partner.

Guests were treated to a red-carpet experience complete with live dance performances, photo ops with celebrities, high-profile networking, media coverage, cocktails, and a lavish gala dinner, making the evening truly unforgettable.

This year's winners hailed from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and beyond, showcasing the depth and diversity of Indian excellence across the world:

United Kingdom:

Professor Mohammad Abdul Bari, Dr. Anand Kumar, Nehal Manubhai Virani, Vipul Dalal, Amrik Singh, Anmol Goel, Dr. Kawal Mohan Chandok, Dr. Anjulika Salhan, Kuldeep

Shekhawat, Chinu Kishore, NandaKishore Pinnamaneni, Raj Sandhan, Neeraj Arora, Dr. PrahladRam Pharroda, Dr. Nita Deuchakar, Professor Fahad Rizvi, Muhammad Nissan Abdul Rasheed, Abhnash Kaur Bains, Pam Suri, Anand Korva, M/s. Bollywood Events.

United States of America:

Ravindra Revanur, Gautam V.Anumukonda, Raghu V.Malapaka, Deepika Naharas, Arsh Pal, Rushi Mehta, Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, Mayur Dankhara, Sivanesan

Dakshanamurthy, Dr.Lopamudra Das Roy, Dr. Sonia Sharma, Surabhi Sinha, Arvind Badrinarayanan, Nikhil Jathar.

Australia:

Kanwal Singh, Ashish Nanda, Jaya Prasad Rao Adnala.

Singapore:

Manish K. Singh.

Canada:

Ishaan Goel.

Each awardee was recognized for their significant contributions to their field and for serving as inspiring role models in their respective communities.

