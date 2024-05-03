NSE's operating revenue surges 34 pc, profit jumps 20 per cent YoY in Q4 FY24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, reporting consolidated operating revenue of Rs 4,625 crores for the fourth quarter of FY24, marking a substantial increase of 34 per cent year-on-year.

This growth was attributed not only to trading revenue but also to revenue from other sources such as data center and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services, and data services.

On a per-share basis, earnings increased to Rs 50.25 in Q4 FY24 from Rs 41.72 in Q4 FY23, indicating a notable improvement in shareholder value.

Trading volumes also saw substantial growth during the quarter, with cash markets recording an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 1,11,687 crores, equity futures reaching an ADTV of Rs 1,79,840 crores, and equity options (premium value) ADTVs standing at Rs 75,572 crores, all showing significant year-on-year increases.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a total operating income of Rs 4,123 crores for Q4 FY24, demonstrating a 25 per cent growth compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the exchange incurred total expenses of Rs 1,926 crores during the quarter, with approximately 46 per cent of these expenses allocated to SEBI regulatory fees, additional contributions to Core SGF as desired by SEBI, and contribution to IPFT.

To augment the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) corpus as desired by SEBI, NSE and NCL have made additional contributions of Rs 1,741 crores and Rs 1,400 crores, respectively, bringing the corpus to Rs 8,819 crores as of March 31, 2024.

At the operating EBITDA level, NSE recorded an EBITDA margin of 56 per cent for Q4 FY24 compared to 69 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The NSE Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 90 per share (pre-bonus) for the year ending FY24, totaling a payout of Rs 4,455 crores.

Additionally, the Board has recommended the issue of 4 bonus shares for every existing share held, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators for an increase in authorized share capital.

Furthermore, NSE contributed Rs 43,514 crores to the exchequer for FY24, with STT/CTT accounting for Rs 34,381 crores, income tax for Rs 3,275 crores, stamp duty for Rs 2,833 crores, GST for Rs 1,868 crores, and SEBI charges for Rs 1,157 crores.

Notably, NSE's STT contribution accounted for 3.77 per cent of the net personal income tax collections for the financial year 2023-24.

