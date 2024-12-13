NSF Certifies Aliaxis As The First Client in India to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 for Polyethylene Fittings

New Delhi [India], December 13: NSF, a leading testing and certification organization in the water industry, is proud to announce that Aliaxis Utilities and Industry Private Limited (“Aliaxis”) has earned NSF certification to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61: Drinking Water System Components – Health Effects for its Polyethylene (PE) Fittings. Aliaxis is NSF's first client in India to receive this certification for the PE Fittings.

Aliaxis is a global leader in advanced piping systems for building, infrastructure, industrial, and agriculture applications. The company provides sustainable, innovative solutions for water and energy to communities worldwide.

“We are honored to become the first company in India to achieve the NSF certification for our PE Fittings. This achievement further validates our unwavering commitment to producing high-quality products. Obtaining this certification will undoubtedly enhance the competitiveness of our products in the market,” said Mr. Rajiv Dhaimodker, Managing Director of Aliaxis.

NSF/ANSI/CAN 61: Drinking Water System Components – Health Effects is an American and Canadian National Standard. The standard establishes minimum health effects requirements for the chemical contaminants and impurities that are indirectly imparted to drinking water from products, components and materials used in drinking water systems.

To earn NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification, Aliaxis' PE Fittings underwent rigorous testing and technical review by NSF to verify it meets the requirements of this standard. This certification verifies the suitability of the fittings for use in a water distribution system. Additionally, NSF audited Aliaxis' manufacturing facility to verify compliance to the standard's requirements.

NSF's certification program is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Companies worldwide strive to earn certification to this standard, as it is a globally recognized sign of product quality.

“NSF is pleased to certify Aliaxis' PE Fittings to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61,” said Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director of APAC, NSF. “Ensuring that products used in the water distribution system do not leach harmful levels of contaminants is imperative to provide clean and safe drinking water. This assurance is by obtaining NSF certification to this standard.”

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's Water Division provides risk assessments, testing, inspection, and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF facilitated the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

About Aliaxis Utilities and Industry Private Limited

Aliaxis is a global leader in advanced piping systems for building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture applications. The company provides communities around the world with sustainable innovative solutions for water and energy, leading the industry in a way that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of its customers and of society. With a global workforce of 15,000+ employees, Aliaxis offers specific solutions that meet our customers' most demanding needs across the globe. Aliaxis is active through leading local brands and operating in over 40 countries, combining local solutions with global innovation and operational excellence. The company is privately owned, with its global headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

