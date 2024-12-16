NSF Certifies Johnson Screens as the First Client in India to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 for PVC Pipes

New Delhi [India], December 16:NSF, a leading testing and certification organization in the water industry, is proud to announce that Johnson Screens Private Ltd of India (Johnson Screens), a brand of Aqseptence Group, has earned NSF certification to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61: Drinking Water System Components – Health Effects for its PVC Pipes. Johnson Screens is NSF's first client in India to receive this certification for the Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe fittings.

Johnson Screen is the leading global provider of screening and auxiliary solutions and supports a wide range of industries, including Water Wells, Environmental, Energy, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, and Mining.

“It is mater of great pride that we are the first company in India to achieve the NSF certification for our PVC pipes,” said Mr. Shiven Amin, Managing Director of Johnson Screens. “This milestone not only underscores our steadfast dedication to manufacturing products of the highest caliber to help our customer in their environmental sustainability journey but also true to our vision of a world where protecting lives and precious natural resources comes first. The NSF certification is a significant endorsement of our quality standards and a reflection of our commitment to safety and performance.”

NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 is an American and Canadian National Standard. The standard establishes minimum health effects requirements for the chemical contaminants and impurities that are indirectly imparted to drinking water from products, components and materials used in drinking water systems.

To earn NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification, Johnson Screens' PVC pipes underwent rigorous testing and technical review by NSF to verify they meet the requirements of this standard. This certification verifies the suitability of the pipes for use in a water distribution system. Additionally, NSF audited Johnson Screens' manufacturing facility to verify compliance to the standard's requirements.

NSF's certification program is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Companies worldwide strive to earn certification to this standard, as it is a globally recognized sign of product quality.

“NSF is pleased to certify Johnson Screens' PVC pipes to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61,” said Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director of APAC, NSF. “To provide clean and safe drinking water, it is essential to ensure that products used in the water distribution system do not leach harmful levels of contaminants. This assurance is shown by obtaining NSF certification in accordance with this standard.”

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's Water Division provides risk assessments, testing, inspection, and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF facilitated the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

About Johnson Screens (India) Private Ltd

Johnson Screens, a brand of Aqseptence Group, is the leading global provider of screening and auxiliary solutions. Their highly engineered and precisely fabricated products support various industries, including Water Wells, Environmental, Energy, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, and Mining. Because of this, almost every product and object around you was touched by one of Johnson Screens' screens. With the vision of creating a world where protecting lives and precious resources comes first, Johnson Screens collaborates with industries, governments, and individuals to achieve that shared goal. For almost 120 years, Johanson Screens' products have helped protect lives by reducing harmful waste, providing clean water, and making the best use of essential natural resources.

