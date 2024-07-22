NTT DATA and The Akshaya Patra Foundation Inaugurate Innovative Government School Facility in Lakshmipura, Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, announced the inauguration of a newly built government school in Lakshmipura, Bangalore. This project exemplifies their shared commitment to creating significant long-term social impact through enhanced learning environments and comprehensive nutrition programs for students.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest S. Muniraju, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency & President BJP Bengaluru Urban District; Guest of Honor Vijay Bharadwaj, former Indian cricketer; alongside Aditya Afzulpurkar, Senior Vice President - Technology Infrastructure Services and Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, who was joined by other CXOs of the foundation. Speaking at the inauguration, Dilip Kumar, Chief Digital Officer of NTT DATA, Inc., said, "Education is the key that unlocks doors of opportunity. This landmark NTT DATA school project with Akshaya Patra Foundation represents hope, possibility and the chance for every child to rise above their circumstances and reach their dreams. With this school initiative, we renew our committed to nurturing and empowering potential within the youth in our communities."

Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated, that, "This initiative is a significant step towards realizing our vision of creating long-term social impact by enriching the learning environments of government school students, we are grateful for the support from NTT DATA and look forward to continuing our efforts in transforming educational landscapes."

The project aligns with NTT DATA's sustainability ambition to provide digital access and educational opportunities to 5 million young people and children from underprivileged areas worldwide by 2030. With the inauguration of this new school campus, NTT DATA has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming traditional educational infrastructures. Currently, the school serves 241 students, with a gender distribution of 131 boys and 110 girls, providing them with a nurturing environment to thrive academically and personally.

The newly constructed school has a host of innovative features that set it apart from conventional government school facilities, promoting not only academic excellence but also holistic student well-being.

Highlights of the new facility:

* Innovative design: The school features a circular structure that maximizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The total built-up area stands at 902 square meters.

* Enhanced learning tools: Students have access to a computer lab and a well-stocked library, equipped with modern educational technologies.

* Health and nutrition: A kitchen garden on the premises allows students to participate in growing organic produce, encouraging healthy eating and sustainable living practices.

* Physical and security measures: The school is equipped with CCTV systems, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment.

* Water conservation: The inclusion of a rainwater harvesting system underlines the commitment to sustainability.

This initiative is another milestone in our journey towards creating educational spaces that foster learning, well-being, and growth among students in government schools. This innovative facility will set the benchmark for future projects. We are grateful for the continuous support from our partners and the community.

NTT DATA is a USD 30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75 per cent of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over USD 3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the PM Poshan Program Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

As an implementing partner of the PM Poshan program with support of the Government of India and various State Governments, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming the world's largest (not-for-profit run) PM Poshan programme, serving wholesome food to over 2.1 million children from 24,082 schools across 16 states and 2 union territory in India.

For more details, please log on: www.akshayapatra.org.

