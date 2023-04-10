Number of StartUps grew 300 times under PM Modi: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], April 10 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh while addressing the National Innovation Awards on Monday said that number of StartUps in India grew by whopping 300 times in the last nine years.

Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple important portfolios, was speaking at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan where National Innovation Awards, were presented to "Grassroot Innovators" by President Droupadi Murmu.

Jitendra Singh said there were just around 350 StartUps before 2014, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call in 2016, there has been a quantum jump in their numbers to more than 90,000 with more than 100 Unicorns.

Speaking about the opening up of space sector for private players, he said more than 100 StartUps have come up in the space sector within just about three years. Similarly, biotech StartUps went up from around 50 to nearly 6,000.

Further, Jitendra Singh said that India had no dearth of talent, capability, innovation and creativity among the youth but it was lack of political leadership, which according to him was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By bringing in National Education Policy 2020, he said it gave emphasis to skill and not only to academic degrees and prepared individuals for earning livelihood according to their aptitude and skill.

