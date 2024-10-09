Nupur Heda Patil Honored with Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi NCR Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Nupur Heda Patil won the prestigious Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi NCR Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This prestigious event, hosted by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the visionary guidance of Rahul Ranjan Singh, honors innovation and excellence across various industries. It gathers esteemed leaders to celebrate remarkable achievements and noteworthy contributions.

Nupur Heda Patil is a Tarot Reader, Happiness Coach, Hypnotherapist, and Spiritual Healer. She combines her expertise in tarot and spiritual healing with hypnotherapy techniques to guide individuals toward emotional well-being, personal growth, and inner peace. As a happiness coach, she helps people overcome life challenges and build positive mindsets. Through her diverse spiritual practices, Nupur provides holistic solutions that empower her clients to connect with their higher selves and achieve greater harmony in life.

Expressing her gratitude, Nupur Heda Patil remarked, "This award reaffirms my commitment to helping people find balance and happiness through spiritual healing."

With Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, serving as the Chief Guest, the ceremony exuded a heightened sense of sophistication and celebration. Numerous distinguished individuals from various sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions. The event was expertly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a popular personality whose charisma kept the audience engaged throughout. Among the key honorees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited won the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company Award, while Smile Foundation was awarded the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for their exemplary work.

The event's success was made possible by the support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. selected more than 100 winners across sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also recognized top talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation for celebrating excellence and innovation across diverse industries. In partnership with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the standard for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses aiming to enhance their online presence and brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have consistently honored industry excellence. The first edition in 2023 was graced by Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, on 28th September 2024, saw Padma Shree Awardee Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to recognizing the best achievements across industries, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

