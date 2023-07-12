Nutrifresh Farms Co-Founder & CEO Sanket Mehta, felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the Hotel St. Regis, Lower Parel in Mumbai on June 29th, 2023. Sanket Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt Ltd, was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actor Anupam Kher along with renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, the event also acknowledged the achievements of Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent female cricket star.

Speaking after being felicitated as “Excellence in Agri-Tech”, Sanket responded, “I’m extremely honored to have received this esteemed Times 40 Under 40 award. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family, my business partner – Ganesh Nikam and last but not the least – my Nutrifresh team without their love and relentless support I wouldn’t be who I am today. I am truly blessed to have the team that I have today, their hardwork and unwavering belief in Nutrifresh has motivated me to get better every day.“

Sanket Mehta is the Co-Founder and CEO of Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt Ltd, one of India’s largest hydroponic farms engaged in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) operating on 33 acres and based out of Pune. Mehta is a highly accomplished professional with a wide range of experience in the sector of agriculture, technology and finance. He has also been part of various research projects and has served as a consultant and lecturer in training & development programmes.

Nutrifresh team take pride in being ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) complied and one of the few players in India being in line with the UN-Sustainability Goals. Along with this, they engaged in business with over 100 B2B aggregators, modern trade aggregators & delivery partners like Nature’s Basket, Star Bazar, Reliance Fresh, Pret-A-Manger, McDonald’s, Amazon Fresh, Blinkit, Big Basket, KisanKonnect, Zomato Hyperpure, Swiggy, Zepto, and many other Hydroponic players across India.

Having knowledge of 40+ SKUs with economies of scale in favour, they offer pesticide and residue-free leafy vegetables at a price that’s affordable to an average Indian consumer. Transparency at all stages of production was one of the founding grounds at Nutrifresh. They have a QR code system that enables the consumer to trace their vegetables back to the seed and it shows the entire journey of the produce right from the seeding, germination to harvesting & packaging before it was delivered to the customer.

Being located in close proximity to Mumbai & Pune cities, we successfully deliver to over 20,000 homes directly to their doorsteps within 24 hours of plucking; making our motto “Farm-To-Fork” a reality. They are focused on empowering women by hiring women from villages in the vicinity of their farms and providing pick-up & drop services to these women to & from their homes on a daily basis. They have also created a women-only sales channel that helps a homemaker earn a side income by becoming our sales affiliate.

Focused on helping Indian farmers amalgamate technology with farming techniques, Mehta was instrumental in raising USD $ 5 million from international firms. He has solely responsible for converting barren lands into Green Zones and has given employment to over 1,000 people, out of which more than 50% are female.

HolonIQ, a global platform that provides 360 degree on global impact economy, has named Nutrifresh Farms as one of the Top 100 Startups in South Asia for Climate Tech. Under the leadership of Sanket Mehta, Nutrifresh is also given the Meaningful Businesses 100 award. The MB100 is a distinguished group of global leaders who are renowned for combining profit and purpose in order to advance the UN Global Goals. We were also given the "StartUp India" award by the Indian government. It is astonishing to see how much our group efforts are being appreciated. Under his leadership, Nutrifresh was listed as one of the “Top 10 Urban Farming Startup for 2021” by Industry Outlook and received the “Startup India” award given by the Government of India in 2021.

Sanket got first-hand experience of the various challenges in Indian Agriculture and realized the need to improve the efficiency of agriculture by utilizing advanced farming techniques. This is when the entrepreneurial dream was sown, and he quit his job to start open-field sugarcane cultivation alongside Ganesh who came from an agrarian family. They both then ventured into the Floriculture business, scaled up open-field farming to 250 acres and eventually started Hydroponic farming in 2019 with Nutrifresh Farms. Sanket leads the Sales and Marketing operations for Nutrifresh. With Mehta at the helm, Nutrifresh is set to revolutionise the agritech sector in India and serve its consumers with the best quality of products and services.

