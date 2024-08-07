Nvidia to host AI Summit in Mumbai from October 23-25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Nvidia is set to host its flagship AI conference, the Nvidia AI Summit, from October 23-25, 2024, in Mumbai.

This event is one of three global summits this year, alongside those in Washington, D.C., and Japan, and aims to be a convergence of minds, gathering top executives, AI experts, developers, innovators, and key technology decision-makers to explore advancements in AI.

The summit is highly recommended for developers and business decision-makers at GSIs and GCCs seeking insights into AI solutions tailored for both the Indian and global markets.

It aims to address critical local challenges and open new opportunities for innovation.

Event highlights include a fireside chat with Nvidia's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, who will discuss the future of AI, interactions with world-class speakers, and hands-on demonstrations of the latest AI technologies. Attendees can also expect valuable networking opportunities, interactive workshops, and expert panels on future AI trends.

"With accelerated computing infrastructure, research, and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming Nvidia's AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South Nvidia. "It promises to be topical, relevant for India, and a must-attend for developers, startups and enterprises", he added.

As per a note, the summit will showcase the transformational impact of AI across various domains, from manufacturing and robotics to healthcare and life sciences, providing attendees with valuable hands-on experience.

India's dedicated AI mission is under consideration. Speaking at the inaugural event of the Global India AI Summit 2024 in the national capital, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will roll out the India AI Mission in the next two or three months, during which the government will help domestic companies procure computing power units to run artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Nvidia has gained a reputation for making some of the best GPUs in the world, ideal for supporting new technologies in the field of AI.

The company has seen huge demand for its chips, driving its market value to USD 3.16 trillion, making it the third most valuable company after Microsoft and Apple.

Many Indian companies, such as Reliance Group, Tata Group, and Yotta Infrastructure, have struck deals with Nvidia for its GPUs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor