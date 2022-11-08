Nykaa Fashion names Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa Fashion has named Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

In an endeavor to have Janhvi's influence and popularity transcend to the world of fashion, the brand said it has deepened its relationship with the artist. The fashion retailer said its two apps -- Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion -- meticulously cater to the needs of a discerning customer.

The statement from Nykaa said Janhvi's personal style and her new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that establishes how the Nykaa experience is.

Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, and chief executive officer of Nykaa Fashion, said, "Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering. I'm excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa."

Janhvi Kapoor said, "My relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, I have always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy!"

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa. Nykaa Fashion is one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in India and as of 2022, it houses more than 1,600 brands and 5.1 million stock keeping units across women, men, kids, and home categories to appeal to every consumer.

( With inputs from ANI )

