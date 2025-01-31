Nykaa makes its OTT debut with 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi' in partnership with Jio Cinema and Tiger Telly

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Produced by Tiger Telly - Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's advertisement vertical that tells stories across shorter formats, Nykaa Wali Shaadi is a celebration of beauty, love, and the deep connection between the couple. Premiering on Jio Cinema on 31st January, the series features four real brides as Nykaa gives them the bridal beauty look of their dreams, documented against the backdrop of their wedding.

In every Indian wedding, the bride's beauty is not just an element, it's the centerpiece of the celebration. While once the bride's outfit was the focal point of her transformation, today, makeup has evolved into a defining element of her bridal journey. Her look is a culmination of dreams, traditions, and meticulous planning, immortalized in photographs and videos that become cherished memories for a lifetime. For a bride, choosing the right makeup artist is akin to selecting the perfect lehenga, it's about trust, vision, and crafting a look that captures her essence. Nykaa, as a trusted beauty partner, understands the importance of this moment, offering brides expert guidance, personalized recommendations, and a world of beauty solutions to ensure every detail - every flick of eyeliner, every sweep of highlighter - is perfect for her big day.

Nykaa Wali Shaadi follows the journeys of four real brides as they explore beauty in its many forms. From the significance of kajal for nazar, to curating the perfect bridal look through moodboarding, to working with makeup artists who understand the bride's vision for their special day - each bride experiences a transformation. The moment they reveal their bridal look, with their loved ones by their side, is a moment filled with overwhelming emotion and pure joy. This is bridal beauty: shared, powerful, and dedicated entirely to her. The bride is the main character of her story, and Nykaa is her ally, guiding her to find her own version of beautiful.

MEET THE BRIDES:

Jagriti Rajulu: The Triumph of Resilience

Jagriti's wedding is a celebration not just of love but of survival. Diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her engagement, she faced months of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, but through it all, she never gave up on her dream of a vibrant wedding. Her story is one of recovery, of transformation, and of the profound beauty that comes from within.

Seema Priyanka Gowdar: Beauty in Strength

Seema has dedicated her life to serving her country, from the Indo-China border to UN peacekeeping missions in Sudan. A decorated army officer, she's always put others first. Her wedding is not just a celebration of loveit's a moment for Seema to step into her own beauty, to recognize her worth, and to allow herself to be celebrated.

Maiti Shahani Kapoor: A Love That Embraces All

Maiti's wedding is a beautiful blend of cultures, celebrating her Nepali-Sindhi heritage and her partner Mushad's Parsi-Punjabi roots. As she prepares for her big day, Maiti's journey is a testament to the beauty of embracing diversity and identity. Nykaa helped her find a look that beautifully mirrored her personal evolutionone that honors tradition and celebrates modernity, reminding us that beauty is unique to each individual.

Avantika Chhabria: A Love Manifested

Avantika and Divyam's story is a testament to serendipity and the magic of manifesting love. They met in 7th grade and an unexpected twist sparked a friendship destined to blossom into a lifelong bond. Over 15 years, their love grew with them, evolving from puppy love to a partnership built on trust, laughter, and shared dreams. "We believe we manifested each other," Avantika shares. "What started as a friendship became love, and even after all this time, it feels like the beginning."

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD & CEO of Nykaa, shared, "Weddings are pivotal beauty moments, and at Nykaa, we understand how essential it is for brides to feel confident and radiant on their special day. We have always believed that beauty is personalit's about embracing your true self. We're not just selling products; we're here to guide, educate, and empower our customers to feel confident in who they are. Whether through our online platforms or in our stores across India, we connect with them on a deeper level, offering expert advice and personalized guidance to help them discover the beauty that's uniquely theirs."

Zoya Akhtar added "At Tiger Baby, we endeavour to tell stories that though diverse in format, are equally impactful. Through our collaboration with Nykaa, we got to highlight the glory of Indian weddings through powerful narratives that celebrate women and beauty both inner and outer."

Reema Kagti said, "Partnering with Nykaa on this exciting project allows us to bring authentic narratives of strength and beauty to life. With Tiger Telly, we're crafting powerful stories in both short and long formats, and we look forward to sharing these heartfelt, empowering journeys with the viewers."

Talking about this Partnership, Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head - Branded Content & MTV Properties Revenue, JioStar says "We're constantly challenging the status quo with boundary-pushing collaborations, and Nykaa Wali Shaadi is a perfect example of this approach. This isn't just another beauty show; it's a celebration of real brides and their personal stories, crafted with Nykaa's ethos of personalized, inclusive beauty at its core. Through this partnership we're driving an emotional connection with audiences creating a moment of real transformation. This collaboration delivers a powerful brand experience, amplifying Nykaa's presence and impact, while offering our viewers content that resonates on a deeper, more meaningful level."

Mark your calendar for 31st January for the premiere of Nykaa Wali Shaadi on Jio Cinema, and see how Nykaa helps brides find their beautiful on their big day.

Here is what the brides have to say!

"My wedding day was a celebration of love, life, resilience, and strength. I loved how I looked and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the show. By staying true to my skin tone, hair length, makeup style, and heritagewhile marrying the man of my dreams and being surrounded by the people who matter mostI felt truly radiant. I've learnt that beauty comes alive in the way you love yourself despite the changes, in the kindness you show others, and in the resilience that keeps you moving forward. My wedding look wasn't just about appearance, it captured the strength and transformation I've embraced, making the celebrations truly memorable." - Jagriti

"My journey with Nykaa during our wedding was about more than just beauty, it was about embracing courage, individuality, and elegance. As a woman guarding the nation, I've always believed in leading with strength and resilience. From boots to heels, this collaboration symbolized my transformation, showing how boldness and beauty coexist. Nykaa brought together incredible talent and creativity, making every moment unforgettable. The artistry wasn't just about enhancing my look; it honored the story of a woman who balances grace with grit. I envisioned our wedding as a dream celebration, and with Nykaa's touch, it truly became one. Thank you for making me feel stunning and elevating the entire experience, it was a true reflection of who I am: fearless, bold, and unapologetically me!" - Seema

"My three-day journey with the Nykaa team was unforgettable, thanks to their incredible support. They made everything smooth and so much fun. Nykaa helped me embrace my individuality and reminded me that beauty isn't just about how we lookit's about feeling confident and strong. When we feel confident, we truly shine." - Maiti

"Working with the Nykaa Wali Shaadi team felt like a perfect extension of our journey. From the start, it was about celebrating the love Divyam and I have nurtured over 15 years. The process was seamless, joyful, and unforgettable, just like our story. It was a beautiful manifestation of everything we dreamed of." - Avantika

