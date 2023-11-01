O3M Directional Marketing wins 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Award, Challenger Category

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1: O3M Directional Marketing is excited to announce that it is a recipient of one of the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, which recognize companies around the world that are driving advertising innovation and delivering exemplary results for their clients. The award recipients were announced at the Partner Awards gala during unBoxed, Amazon Ads' annual advertising conference. The Partner Awards were established to recognize and amplify Amazon Ads partners who developed creative campaigns and innovative solutions that engaged audiences and drove measurable results for brands.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Award," said Saraswathy Vijay Chief Digital Officer, O3MDM. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to driving innovation and delivering exemplary results for our clients. We are proud to be a partner of Amazon Ads, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients succeed in the digital advertising landscape," he added. This year's Partner Awards were more competitive than ever, with the awards expanding globally for the first time and with the introduction of new categories, including Creative Brand Building, Global Expansion, and the Challenger categorywhich celebrates brands that were able to deliver results on a limited budget. Judges from Kantar, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and Amazon Ads evaluated campaigns from applicants across 26 countries before naming 30 global finalists.

During the gala on October 23, Amazon Ads announced the 10 winning campaignsincluding O3M Directional Marketing for the Challenger category. The Challenger category recognizes partners that supported success by surpassing their clients' business objectives despite resource limitations, using creative thinking to deliver campaigns that would maximize impact. The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tech providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products. The Partner Network enables partners to further develop their capabilities, engage more deeply with Amazon Ads, and grow their businesses.

"Amazon Ads partners help drive innovation through the products and services they create and the bespoke campaigns they develop for advertisers. They deeply understand online retail and media and are leveraging insights, automation, and creativity to deliver results for brands. The Partner Awards provide a spotlight on the inventive campaigns and measurable results that our global partners are driving for brands of all sizes and across all verticals, and we thank the finalists and winners for delivering unparalleled value for our collective customers," said Teresa Uthurralt, Director of Partner Development.

O3M Directional Marketing [O3MDM]: A Leading Digital Marketing Agency with a Proven Track Record of Success, that has been helping businesses grow online since 2010. The company is one of the first Google Ads Premier Partners in India and an Amazon SPN Partner since 2014. O3M Directional Marketing has also won the Google Ads India Highest Customer Satisfaction Award for four years in a row and the Google APAC Award for Growing Businesses Online.

O3M Directional Marketing offers a wide range of digital marketing services, including Google Ads, Amazon marketing, social media marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO). The company also specializes in automation and tool development to drive campaign efficiency, scalability, and performance.

O3M Directional Marketing has experience in managing accounts across all budgets and business goals. The company has also managed over 100,000 paid ad accounts. O3M Directional Marketing's team of over 50 experienced team members is proficient in multiple languages, and is committed to client education, expectation management, and transparency. The company also prioritizes data privacy and safety, ensuring that its clients' confidential information is always secure.

Contact: Saraswathy Vijay, Mobile +91 9500123131, Email - saraswathy@o3mdm.com

