Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam Hosts Spectacular 15th Annual Day Celebrations

NewsVoir

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 19: Oakridge International School illuminated with cultural brilliance during its 15th Annual Day, themed 'Kalakriti - Celebrating Incredible India'. Students showcased their endearing performances, reflecting the diversity and richness of Indian culture. The Mahabharat Act by primary students and the Dashavataram Kuchipudi Dance by secondary students stole the show as the jewels of the event.

The Visual Art Exhibition, a testament to creativity and craftsmanship, displayed the brilliance of India's Folk art forms, providing a platform to appreciate the students' artistic prowess.

Chief Guest of the inaugural Nandini Salaria, IFS, Zoo Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, applauded the talent showcased by students, emphasizing life as a continuous learning experience. She encouraged young minds to seize every opportunity to maximize their school-life experience.

Chief Guests Dr Abraham Varughese, Director, NSTL, and Murali Rambha, SP & HoB, CBI, Anti-Corruption Branch Visakhapatnam, also lauded the students' talent. Dr. Abraham urged children to fulfil the dream of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam of making India the superpower and Murali encouraged the students to be disciplined and to grab this opportunity to become responsible citizens of India.

Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal of Oakridge International School said, "Kalakriti is the reflection of the ethos of Oakridge International School in nurturing not just academic excellence but also fostering creativity and cultural awareness."

The three-day extravaganza was a testament to the school's commitment to holistic development and the celebration of the nation's cultural heritage. Parents, teachers, and students revealed in the festivities, creating an atmosphere of joy and pride.

For more information, please visit www.oakridge.in/visakhapatnam.

OIS Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization with 81+ schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Vishakhapatnam for the 8th time and has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine among the 'Great Indian Schools of 2018' and 'Future 50 Schools Shaping Success' respectively. It has been ranked the No.2 International Day-cum-Boarding School in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor