Oakridger Riya Jangad - A tennis prodigy, a record breaker, and an inspiration to many

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 19 (/NewsVoir): Riya, 8, a tennis prodigy from Oakridge International School, Mohali, won the title of the youngest female player of the year by the All India Tennis Association (AITA). Riya started playing tennis at the age of four, and by the time she was six, she was participating in regional competitions. Her consistency in tournaments has earned her the recognition of AITA, making her the latest recipient of this coveted award. Riya's remarkable sportsmanship and dedication to tennis have been recognized by the AITA, who have listed her in the India book of Records.

Riya's accomplishments have been in the news recently, and her achievement of becoming the youngest Indian to compete in the AITA CS7 U12 championships has broken records. She's proven herself time and again, winning the Khedo Punjab Tennis Tournament (U-14) and taking home a gold medal and a cash prize of INR 10,000/-.

With the spotlight shining bright on her, Riya took a moment to express her gratitude saying, "I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the All India Tennis Association (AITA). This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, coaches, and Oakridge International School. I am grateful for the opportunities and resources provided by the school, which have been instrumental in my success as a tennis player. The world-class facilities, excellent coaching, and supportive environment have allowed me to hone my skills and compete at the highest level. My family's unwavering support and encouragement have been a constant source of motivation for me, and I am grateful for their sacrifices and love. Finally, I would like to thank my coaches for their guidance, expertise, and belief in me. They have challenged me to push my limits and strive for excellence in every aspect of the game. Once again, I am honored to receive this recognition and hope to continue making my school, family, and coaches proud with my future achievements."

Suman Kalra, Principal of Oakridge International School quotes, "I would like to take a moment to appreciate Riya, our tennis champion, who has brought pride and recognition to our school with her impressive achievements. Riya's success is a testament to her grit, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As a school, we are honored to have played a small role in nurturing her talent and providing her with the resources and support she needed to thrive."

At Oakridge International School Mohali, we want the best for our students in all areas, including academics, extracurriculars, and athletics, hence, we ensure to provide the best training and state-of-the-art facilities. Not just tennis, but our students get exposure to Wall Climbing, Swimming, Soccer, Athletics, and Basketball. The sporting field is where many life skills are created and learned. We are committed to empowering our students to become champions in all aspects of life, and Riya is a shining example of what our students can achieve with hard work and dedication.

