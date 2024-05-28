Oben Electric Accelerates Nationwide Expansion: Enters Capital City, Delhi along with Pune and Kerala

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Surging ahead with its nationwide expansion, Oben Electric, a homegrown performance electric motorcycle brand has announced its foray into key markets including the capital city - Delhi, Pune and Kerala, while bolstering its presence in Bengaluru. Commitment to establishing a formidable presence across India, the company will target launching 50 new showrooms and service centers in 12 major Indian cities by the end of this year.

Oben Electric strategically extends its footprint with showrooms in Delhi's Pitampura and Pune's Wakad area, marking its presence in these crucial markets. In Kerala, dealership showrooms have been unveiled in Kochi and Trivandrum, augmenting the brand's penetration in the southern region. Furthermore, prime showroom locations have recently debuted in Bengaluru, including Banashankari, Rajajinagar, and Electronic City, in addition to the existing experience center in HSR Layout. With this expansion, Oben Electric now boasts a total of 8 showrooms across these key locations, consolidating its stronghold in strategic markets.

Oben Electric's rapid expansion is fueled by its flagship electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr. Recognized as one of India's safest electric motorbikes, the Rorr features an 8 kW IPMSM motor, accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. It sets a new benchmark in India's electric two-wheeler market, offering a certified range of 187 km (IDC) and innovative LFP cell technology for extended battery life and enhanced heat resistance, ensuring a thrilling and reliable ride.

Commenting on the expansion prospects, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of new showrooms across cities, marking a significant milestone in our expansion journey. With our strategic entry into the vibrant markets of Delhi, Pune, and Kerala, alongside our continued growth in Bengaluru, we are solidifying our position as an emerging leader in India's electric vehicle industry. Our commitment to leading the EV revolution nationwide is evident as we focus on building a strong network of showrooms and service centers pan-India. We strive to deliver an unparalleled experience for eco-conscious consumers, showcasing our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation."

The new showrooms exemplify Oben Electric's innovative design ethos, with dedicated areas for immersive customer experiences. Featuring interactive spaces, customers can explore the Oben Rorr up close, accompanied by a curated selection of accessories and merchandise for enthusiasts. These locations, also functioning as Oben Care service centers, provide end-to-end servicing, spare parts support, and an enriched customer journey. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies for detailed product information and engaging experiences, these showrooms underscore Oben Electric's commitment to exceptional support and service across cities, strengthening its network and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com.

