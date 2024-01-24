PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: The leading international broker Octa has once again joined forces with Community Action for Rural Development (CARD) to help underserved students of two rural schools in Tamil Nadu, India.

The broker has sponsored the installation of two 500-litre water purification plants in the village of Karankadu in Tamil Nadu. The plants will be installed in a primary school and a higher secondary school, benefiting a total of 451 children. The purification facilities will filter water from the local wells to remove it from impurities and contaminants, ensuring that it is safe for consumption.

The water purification plants will provide students with access to clean and safe drinking water, improving their health and well-being and ultimately allowing them to achieve better academic results. The lack of access to clean water is a major issue in some parts of India, and Octa is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

'We are grateful for the continued support of Octa. Their sponsorship will make a significant difference in the lives of the students at these schools, and we look forward to continuing our work together to advance education and health in the rural communities of Tamil Nadu,' said, representative of CARD.

'Access to clean water is a basic human right and a major concern for many in India. It is essential for the children to drink pure, uncontaminated water to stay healthy and make progressacademic for nowtowards a brighter future. That is why we decided to provide two rural schools in the village with these water purification plants,' commented the Octa press office.

The installation of the water purification plants is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

