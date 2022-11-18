Octaloop To Organize Metamorphosis 2022 To Give An Impetus To The Crypto Revolution In India

The event will be a melting pot with entrepreneurs, investors, and crypto enthusiasts under one roof

November 18: With the intention of giving the Indian crypto industry a push, Octaloop is organizing Metamorphosis 2022, India’s biggest crypto event, on November 19 and 20. The event will be held at “The Den” in Bengaluru. The event will be a host to 1,000+ attendees, 30+ speakers, and 25+ exhibitors.

Metamorphosis 2022 is organized to provide a meeting ground for the who’s who of the crypto industry, including entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and crypto enthusiasts willing to explore the domain.

Since the government of India rolled out the new crypto regulations along with this year’s budget, digital assets and blockchain have entered mainstream conversations. However, crypto has “died” before and lost its relevance, with people celebrating its downfall. Veterans in the space aren’t as alarmed as the newcomers, since crypto has “died” many times over the years. To revive the new-age technology and ensure its relevance, passionate aficionados and crypto experts will meet at Metamorphosis 2022.

While the Indian government has officially acknowledged the use of digital assets and put the rumors of the anticipated crypto ban to rest, the country still has a long way to go to normalize crypto use. At this stage, while everyone has heard about crypto and blockchain, few know how to make wise investments, build the right applications, and put their digital assets to the right use.

Metamorphosis aims at addressing issues like these and providing fun amusement arcades to the attendees. The event will have a blockchain hackathon to provide freshers and professional blockchain developers with a platform to showcase their skills. Moreover, multiple exhibitors are keen on demonstrating interesting projects and providing attendees with immersive metaverse experiences at the event. With multiple activities, informal interactions, social forums, and an afterparty to end the event, Metamorphosis 2022 will have something for everyone.

Further, the event is organized to provide recruiters and talented developers with fruitful networking opportunities. Multiple industry professionals are joining in speakers to share their insights, thoughts, and ideas about the world of blockchain, web3, and crypto. Some of the key speakers at Metamorphosis 2022 include:

Kingsley Tan – Global Marketing Manager, Poloniex

Raj Kapoor – Founder, Indian Blockchain Alliance

Sudeep Chaudhari – Head Indian Blockchain, National Payment Corporation of India

Ran Neuner – Founder and Host, CryptoBanter

Anupam Varshney – Founder, Binamite and Octaloop

Priyanka Sharma – Marketing Committer, Sharedum

Eloisa Marchesoni – Tokenomics Engineer

Anupam Varshney, the founder of Octaloop, believes that Metamorphosis 2022 will get more people talking about the Indian crypto space and help industry professionals spread their word. He says, “I consider Metamorphosis to be a semi-formal party where like-minded people come together and share their crypto acumen with each other. I believe it will make the up-and-coming technologies of the blockchain and web3 more prominent in our everyday conversations.”

