OCTO, New FinOps Solution from Alphaus, to help businesses maximize ROI on their cloud usage

Tokyo [Japan], May 24: Alphaus Inc., the market leader in cloud financial management (CFM) solutions in Japan with a growing regional presence in Southeast Asia, is extending its suite of SaaS solutions to cater to SMEs and large enterprises running on cloud infrastructure.

Having successfully delivered huge cost savings to companies in Japan and Southeast Asia through its proven solutions for managed service providers (MSP), the company is now globally introducing OCTO, a SaaS-based FinOps platform for any business that uses cloud infrastructure for its operations. Beyond cost savings, OCTO enables finance, FinOps and DevOps teams to work together effectively to achieve the best outcomes for the business. Moreover, OCTO integrates effectively with a multitude of third-party solutions, acting as the connecting hub that brings them all together. This seamless integration enhances user experience, solidifying OCTO as an essential tool for end-users.

Companies interested in minimizing wasted cloud spend, saving costs and maximizing their ROI are now invited to sign up for the waitlist to experience the many benefits of OCTO.

OCTO enables cost aggregation by account, service, or tags with centralized account management for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Smart visualization through project-specific dashboards provides a clear view and understanding of all cloud costs. With advanced tag management, OCTO then intelligently distributes project costs and allocates credits and savings through its optimization capabilities. It helps businesses with a comprehensive cost optimization cycle covering numerous daily operations and enabling auto-pilot cost optimization, together with detailed metrics for gauging success of plans and actions.

"Due to the growing complexity of cloud technologies, most businesses find it a significant challenge to track cloud usage and associated costs across the organization. This lack of clear visibility and understanding of cloud costs negates the potential benefits and savings for companies by using the cloud," said Hajime Hirose, CEO of Alphaus. "We aim to solve this problem at scale with a versatile, comprehensive, and user-centric solution like OCTO, and help any business- whether it is a SME or a large-enterprise- to fully realize the benefits of using the cloud. Beyond understanding cloud spend, we want to empower businesses to seamlessly manage and optimize that spend with appropriate allocation, generate savings, and make a tangible impact on their bottom line."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to save on cloud costs and maximize your ROI. Sign up for the waitlist today and be among the first to experience the many benefits of OCTO. Visit: https://lp.alphaus.cloud/

