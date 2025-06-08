Odisha CM Majhi meets industry leaders, entrepreneurs ahead of 1st anniversary of BJP govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met several prominent industry leaders, MSME entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and start-up sector leaders on Sunday, ahead of the first anniversary of his government.

During the interaction, the CM thanked the entrepreneurs and industry leaders for becoming part of Odisha's growth story.

He highlighted how Odisha is becoming a fulcrum of industrialization and the measures Odisha government has taken to help industries in catering to the international markets.

Asserting that the government is focusing more on job creation and more employment, he urged the industry captains and entrepreneurs to grow with Odisha and join the journey of making Odisha an industrial power house.

Speaking to the industry barons, CM said, "One year ago, the people of Odisha, placed their faith in us, to build a future, that is inclusive, aspirational, and transformative. Today, as we reflect on this first year, we do so with pride, in our progress and renewed commitment to the journey ahead."

On the investment summit Utkarsha Odisha, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to investors to put their money in Odisha was highly rewarding for us.

Over 150 MoUs were signed, generating Rs 16.7 lakh crore of investment intent and an employment potential for more than 12.9 lakh people.

Over the last year alone, 206 large projects were approved, nearly double the average of the previous five years.

"These represent, a total investment value of over Rs 4.5 lakh Crore and an employment potential of nearly 2.9 lakh jobs," the CM said.

He further said, "Since Utkarsha Odisha, 56 projects have already been taken up for ground-breaking and inauguration, with a combined investment of over Rs 1.78 lakh Crore, and employment potential for 1.1 lakh people. These numbers reflect not only our speed, but scale and substance."

Adding that this growth has been spread across 20 diverse sectors from traditional strengths like mining, metallurgy and metal downstream to emerging opportunities in chemicals, food processing, apparel and textiles, renewable energy equipment, electronics, and tourism, he asserted that Odisha is no longer just the minerals and metals hub of India, it is fast becoming a diversified industrial powerhouse.

In many ways, he continued, that his government has done more in this one year, than the past five years put togetherthrough quiet, focused, and committed action.

Looking ahead to the next year, he said the government will focus on four key priorities.

"First, we will bring new policies that unlock emerging sectors, and offer global competitiveness. Second, we will expand our land bank and industrial infrastructure, to meet future demand. Third, we will revamp our single window system, and develop a modern, integrated project tracking platform. Fourth, we will work to deregulate and simplify burdensome rules and processes. These steps will ensure faster approvals, seamless coordination, and real-time progress monitoring," the CM added.

He further said that the next four years will lay the foundation for a prosperous Odisha.

"We will build on our leadership in mining, metals, and green chemicals with strong support from partners like IOCL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AMNS, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Adani. We are also strengthening, port-based industrialization, through new terminals, jetties, and container handling capacity, across the Paradip-Dhamra-Gopalpur stretch," he added.

On this occasion, Minister, MSME and Fisheries and ARD Gokula Nanda Mallik, Minister, Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain , Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, were present. While the welcome address was given by Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Hemant Kumar Sharma, vote of thanks was given by Director of Industry Department, Prashant Kumar Reddy.

