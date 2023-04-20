Odisha to bank big on new-age tech skilling: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): The brand 'Skilled in Odisha' is ready to shine across the globe, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said today while inaugurating the Odisha Skill Conclave 2023. Patnaik called for enhanced cooperation between centre and states in new-age tech skilling in the country.

"Odisha has kept a budgetary provision of Rs. 100 crores for this year for the new scheme Nua Odisha to train the youth in future technologies like cloud computing, artificial technology, data sciences, and other futuristic knowledge," said Patnaik.

"To achieve this, we need a collective, collaborative effort between the central ministries, state government departments, industry, academia and civil society to develop policies and programs to promote skill development, and also ensure those skills are recognised and valued in the job market," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is devoted to this cause and has launched initiatives such as Mission Shakti for transforming the lives of 70 lakh women and supporting them become entrepreneurs.

"Country is going through significant transformation, rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our younger generation with the skill they need to succeed in the 21st century," said Patnaik.

Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha said, "The Government of Odisha has always been keen to partner with industries with modern and future technologies and make them affirmative in the process. Odisha has made great strides in the skill sector because of various prudent and proactive interventions by the government."

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha said, "In line with the Chief Minster's vision of making Odisha a sandbox of innovation, today's event is a testimony to that vision and to build a reputation of the state's capital to become a global benchmark with transformational technology, literature, culture, sports events and medication as well as skilling."

Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner, Department of General Administration and Public Grievance, Government of Odisha said, "Skilling has been the buzzword of our times. We have seen a rapid change in technological landscape owing to development in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. This mega Skill Conclave will be a great platform for deliberation, convergence and collaboration among policy makers, industry leaders, academicians and students."

Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha in her welcome address said, "In Odisha, skilling is not just training, but a mission to transform lives. This event intends to bring all the stakeholders of skilling ecosystem under one roof for churning out ideas and giving a direction to the skilling community."

In his special address, Subhrakant Panda, President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said, "The theme skilling for the new world is appropriate because in the current scenario, it is important to impart skill sets which enhance employability, keeping in mind that the new age skills are important. Traditional skills are equally crucial to invest in people to enjoy demographic dividend. The main idea of Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 is to invest in the people of Odisha and take skilling to a new level."

The inaugural session also witnessed exchange of various MoUs between ITE Education Services, Singapore and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha; Mission Shakti and World Skill Centre; School and Mass Education Department and ITE Education Services, Singapore; Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC) and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha; Drone Federation of India and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha. In addition to the MoUs, some of the global leaders like Festo, Mitutoyo, Schneider, Coursera, Alterra, Philips Education and ISB expressed interest in investing in the youth of Odisha and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha.

With the key idea of promoting skilling in the country and enabling the youth with sustainable livelihoods, the conclave will be crucial in addressing key challenges, prepare a roadmap for the dynamic environment and navigate the youth of the country towards enhancement of employability skills.

The sessions were followed by panel discussions where government officials, corporate representatives and industry partners contributed their thoughts towards the importance of skill development in the country.

The conclave is orgsed by Government of Odisha along with Odisha Skill Development Authority and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as the industry partner.

