Offer18 continues to show highest-ever user satisfaction rate in its quarterly report

has recently announced its latest quarterly report, showing data from January to March 2022, reveals the highest-ever user satisfaction rate. Having added more than a hundred users in three months to reach over 810 users.

The company, which helps small, medium-sized, and large enterprises to grow their revenue through performance marketing, issued its quarterly report and indicated that its user satisfaction went up to what was obtainable in the previous quarter. In addition, the company has also been the recipient of since January 2022. These include an award for 'Excellence' from Software Suggest, two awards from Crozdesk and a total of eight other industry awards from G2.

Speaking on the award and its impact on organizational growth, Suraj Grover at Offer18 says, "Each award comes as a result of our tireless dedication and passion to supporting digital professionals through our exceptional product and customer-centered approach. The awards indicate that our products truly offer unique values to customers all over the world."

Offer18 has attained a 92 per cent user satisfaction rate, which is the highest in the affiliate software market. Additionally, Offer18 has become the fastest following Performance Marketing Software on social media, having 6187 followers on LinkedIn and 4779 followers on Facebook, which demonstrates users' love for the platform.

User rating during this quarter, as shown on the G2 report, shows a 9.7/10 for Ease of Use, 9.9/10 for Quality of Support, and 9.5/10 for Ease of Setup. In the next quarter, customers should expect to see new and amazing features that will simplify the performance marketing processes and help them make more profits as affiliate marketers, and also track results quickly.

Offer18 helps digital professionals to create their own affiliate network, optimize their campaign performance and utilize every bit of their traffic sources to generate better ROI using in-built advanced tools of technology. It comes with many advanced features like anti-fraud, campaign automation, link checker, smart offer, and powerful offer sync API that help in the transformation of the performance marketing industry. That's why the leading brands are showing their trust and continuously migrating from their existing technology providers to Offer18.

To find out more about Offer18 and how this software can help your business visit their website at .

