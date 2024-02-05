Official announcement of Powered by Partners at the Press Conference of DPIFF Awards 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry. Prior to the prestigious ceremony, a star-studded Press Conference was held at Taj Lands End, graced by luminaries such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Nushrratt Bharuccha, amongst others.

The conference witnessed the official announcement of the Powered by Partners for DPIFF 2024, namely, 'Acer' and 'Renault'.

Acer, one of the world's top ICT companies known for its remarkable range of laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, workstations, lifestyle merchandise and more, is bringing its state-of-the-art technological prowess to the table. Committed to innovation and cutting-edge technology, Acer aims to empower individuals and businesses through user-friendly devices. With a global presence in more than 160 countries, Acer strives to deliver reliable and efficient solutions, making it a prominent player in the tech industry. Constantly evolving to meet the demands of a dynamic market, Acer remains dedicated to enhancing the digital experience for its customers worldwide.

Renault, a prominent player in the automotive industry. Renault's commitment to excellence is evident in their constant pursuit of engineering brilliance. In the dynamic landscape of automobiles, Renault distinguishes itself by pushing the boundaries of design and performance. With a presence in 128 countries, Renault focuses on crafting driving experiences that seamlessly blend style and functionality underscoring their dedication to automotive innovation. DPIFF resonates with Renault's unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The Press Conference was attended by notable personalities from the Film Fraternity, Global Brands and media personnel. As the host for the evening, Meiyang Chang shed light on the purpose of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The conference delved into this year's theme for the Awards Ceremony, 'From Classics To Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema's Enduring Journey Through Time'. Nushrratt Bharuccha took centre stage, unveiling the exquisitely curated projection highlighting the prestigious DPIFF 2024 Trophy. The video intended to build anticipation for the upcoming annual award ceremony, took the viewers on a sparkling tour of Mumbai, celebrating the excellence of the said occasion.

The Press Conference also hosted an insightful Panel Discussion highlighting 'The Transformative Tale of Indian Cinema' with profound delegates from the film industry like Dia Mirza, Manish Kalra - Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, Ashish Sehgal - Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Samir Ratanjankar - Senior Vice President, JioMart, Anil Mishra - Managing Director of DPIFF & Consultative Committee Member, FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Mayank Shroff - Head of Programming & Distribution, Cinepolis India. Adding a delightful touch to the evening, the team of Khichdi 2 seamlessly integrated into the conference, treating the audience to a small skit that brought laughter and camaraderie to the fore. Letters from the Hon'ble Education Minister of India and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, in support of the organization's efforts were also unveiled.

The officials also announced anticipatory key highlights from the upcoming Awards Ceremony. Hosts Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana, are set to take the stage, bringing their charismatic presence to the the occasion. The ceremony will feature a Tribute to the Nation performance by none other than the renowned Ustad Javed Ali, offering a mesmerizing and soulful musical experience. The occasion will also be graced by the electrifying performance of the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, whose presence promises an unforgettable musical spectacle.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 has embarked on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The official Award Ceremony slated for the 20th of February, 2024, shall be a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces the land.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

