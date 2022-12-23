Official launch of Chillin – Kitchen & Bar & MAD House – Lounge & Night Club in the heart of Andheri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: If getting together and having endless conversations are on your mind, then comforting flavours and cocktails at Chillin will do you good. To ramp up Mumbai’s LIT factor, MAD House is your bet.

Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar, Satish Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gopal K Singh, Renu Namboodiri, Manish Kalra, Aahana Kumra, Mustan Burmawalla, Shibani Kashyap, Shahbaz Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Sukhwinder Singh, Ashoke Pandit, Anu Malik, Anand Pandit, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deepshikha Nagpal, Smita Gondkar, Lucky Morani, Mohammed Morani attended the launch.

Mumbai folks & foodies, we’ve got a reason to make a visit to Andheri, 5th Floor, Crystal Point Mall, New Link Rd, above Star Bazaar (like, really soon). A newly launched restaurant, “Chillin”, & night club, “Mad House”, offers top-notch culinary innovation and classy ‘grammable aesthetics. And, tbh, we’re floored.

Brand new and one-of-a-kind casual dining “Chillin” and night club space Mad House owned by Aashray Talwar, is all set to open its doors for its patrons but make no mistake, they are not just your regular restaurant & nightclub but a place that fills the atmosphere with high spirits and love, bright sparkles and good times that stays with you through the days ahead. Doing justice to the fact that Mumbai comes from a uniquely diverse architectural and urban design language, Chillin (restaurant) & Mad House (night club) focuses on a singular aura of togetherness, designed by ace architect Mayur Gujare who is the principal architect at Saga Designs, director at Chillin & a multi-disciplinary award winning architecture who has designed the interiors & products for multiple restaurants. His involvement in any of his projects does not limit only to design but his passion to understand the client, the need for space and most importantly, the user. Mayur’s understanding of many moods of people who visit to drink, dine & celebrate, along with Aashray’s idea of Chillin, got Mayur on board to design his vision via a mutual collaboration which gave birth to a space visioned to break away from the hustle bustle of the city, a space to relax, to have fun, be free and call for a vibe so CHILLING. Their visionary collaboration led to a design that kept the space fluid and free-spirited in its feel and invokes nostalgia, creativity, and inspiration along with global cuisine delights.

Chillin welcomes you into a chic extensive patio with à la mode furniture & comfort seating. Beautiful lighting, lamps, greenery around, and a mirage of bright, Instagramable Boho interiors totally add to the experience making it irresistible. Divided in the AC & Rooftop section, Chillin is perfect for enjoying your meals while clicking many insta-worthy pictures. The décor of the restaurant has an indulging aspect, which forces you to gaze at the tiniest details. In order to suit every guest, Chillin has an exclusive VIP section with a capacity of 30-40 people along with a fireplace to keep the guests warm & cosy. A wine-n-dine evening at the restaurant will elevate the entertainment quotient with global percussionists playing instruments soothing to the soul & ears.

For the party enthusiasts of Mumbai, “MAD House” is the latest foray into the world of night clubs which stands by the philosophy of ‘In a mad world, only the mad are sane’. The main idea behind this establishment is to give night owners a new-age insatiable nightclub experience. The interiors have been uniquely conceptualized and designed carefully with premium Versace furniture & pop art complimenting the pink, purple & dark-themed décor. Having minimal yet impactful elements in the interior decor provides for a spacious dance floor that will host well-dressed patrons dancing to the soaring energy music.

Chillin’s kitchen unveils a memorable feast of global cuisines, all created with passion, refinement, and precision. Mumbai welcomes a highly designed venue with a globally recognizable menu, focusing on light and healthy food with eclectic yet subtle experimentation of ‘comfort classics’ and light cooks that retain their original flavour giving a few favourites to every kind of palate along with a focus on as-fresh-as-possible organic produce. MAD has an in-house mixologist who will ensure that every guest is served customized cocktails to suit their palates, experimenting with an array of flavours and spirits contrary to mainstream cocktails. The range of cocktails & mocktails has also been dug out from unexampled experiments between stately monarchical tastes & contemporary mixes to create exclusive drinks.

Restaurateurs are generally a likeable bunch—flamboyant, well-travelled and smooth-talking. Aashray Talwar, a 24-year-old accomplished entrepreneur, is no different. Starting as a young budding entrepreneur, Talwar completed his Hospitality Management degree from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management (Switzerland). At 19, he built his first company in Switzerland, which specialises in luxury rental cars. He is also an active partner in Evolet India, which designs and manufactures a range of Electric Vehicles. Talwar’s sterling reputation as an expert entrepreneur is matched only by the enormous warmth and goodwill his name generates among the country’s automobile & food-loving elite. Calling it ‘home-coming’, Aashray’s long dream of opening a restaurant in Mumbai is finally coming true; with the launch of Chillin & MAD House, he aims to lead the gastronomic revolution in India steadily.

“Chillin’ is a vibe & we want people to catch the feels. It’s a space designed for them with utmost care keeping intricate details in mind, be it interiors, food, cocktails and the In-house music beats for them to grove on. Our passion was to design a place where people would just eat, relax & unwind. Thus, it is more than just a restaurant; it is an experience in itself, and we want everyone to have their own. While Mad House is a conceptualized lounge & nightclub which changes how one experiences nightlife in Mumbai. A place where Sane meets Insane all days of the week & have soirees of their own!!” says the Founder/ Director Aashray Talwar & Director/ Principal Architect Mayur Gujare.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor