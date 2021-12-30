Okaya Faast electric scooter launched in India priced at Rs 89,999

Indigenous company Okaya has launched a powerful electric scooter. When fully charged, Okaya's electric scooter offers a range of 200 km. Okaya's electric scooter is called Faast. Booking of Okaya Faast has also started and customers can book this electric scooter from Okaya for just Rs 1,999. In the Indian market, Okaya's electric scooter will compete with Ola's S1, TVS's iQube, Bounce Infinity E1 and Bajaj Chetak Electric.

The Okaya Faast electric scooter comes with a great look. The scooter comes with an all-LED lighting setup and digital instrument console. The electric scooter comes with a 4.4kW battery pack, which gives the scooter a maximum range of 200 km. The Okaya Faast has a maxi scooter-like design and comes with a dual-tone paint scheme. Electric scooters can be booked on the company's official website or at the dealership. Delivery of this electric scooter will start by the end of January next year.

The Okaya's Electric Scooter is available in Red, Grey, Green and White color options. The top speed of this electric scooter is 70 km per hour. The Okaya Faast Electric Scooter has an ex-showroom price of Rs 89,999. Scooters use lithium phosphate batteries. The wheels of the Okaya Faast Electric Scooter can be fitted with disc/drum brakes or a combination of both. Standard telescopic forks on the front of the scooter and mono shock or dual shock units on the rear.