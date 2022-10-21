Oktoberfest: India Will Witness For The First Time!

October 21: The Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a travelling carnival. It is held in various countries like Munich, Bavaria and Germany where gala celebrations happen with parades, food, music, and drinks.

India has never seen the craziness of Octoberfest ever before but this year the Experience India is coming up with Oktoberfest as the Experience Bombay, which is a first ever multi-beer and huge cocktail extravaganza.

The fest is conceptualised by Sanmit Amin , Nithesh Malviya , The Experience India and hosted by Peninsula Grand Hotel on 29th and 30th October at Peninsula Grand Hotel Sakinaka, Andheri, Mumbai.

The event will be one of the huge events with 10 food partners, 15 beverage stalls, and 5 lifestyle stores. Other than this it also has some additional food stalls to balance your taste bud. Famous gaming expert, Mr. Kadak will be hosting games like:

Make your cocktail, Grape stomping, Jagermeister shots tails therapy and many more. World Class 2022 Finalist, Shobith will do a Bar Takeover for Bacardi.

According to the director Mr Gaurav Shetty of Peninsula Grand Hotel, “The event will be something which India has never witnessed before; it will have everything under one roof. There will be live artist and Djs performing:-

Day1: Lifafa, Zokhuma, Akhlad Ahmed, WhatNot & Lady Barot.

Day 2: The Yellow Dairy, Dj Proof, OG Shez, Dj Rohit, Ashley Alvares.

We are expecting a footfall of around 3000-4000 per day.”

It will be a perfect amalgamation for all the beer lovers as one can enjoy the live concert, exciting games, food paradise and exotic drinks all under one roof. They will also have around 10-15 breweries like: Independence, Effingut, Drifters , Royal Oak, Wildcraft, Igeloo Drink Gobby, Moonshine & many more to enjoy with. The title sponsor for this event is Casa Bacardi India and Co powered by Seven Rivers Brewing Co, Shunya with ticketing partners – SortMyScene, Insider & BookMyShow. The event also has other sponsors like Redbull, Grover Zampa

So, what are you guys waiting for?

Book your ticket for Oktoberfest 2022 on SortmyScene, Insider.in and BookMyShow now to enjoy the biggest beer fest in India!

Date: 29th October, 30th October

Time: 1Pm onwards

Venue: Peninsula Grand Hotel Sakinaka

Booking: SortmyScene, Insider.in and BookMyShow

Ticket Cost: Early bird INR 499 + Taxes, Day 1 & 2: INR 799+ Taxes

Contact No: +91 84548 84040

