Ola Electric customers left in agony amid Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra online spat

New Delhi, Oct 6 Aggrieved Ola electric customers were once again left in the lurch as Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra got busy in a heated all-day spat on Sunday over the poor conditions at the EV company’s service centres across the country.

Amid the online exchange of words between the duo, the plight of Ola Electric customers resurfaced.

"Bhavish your words are empty... Ground reality doesn't match with our words. I think u need to get out of ur AC rooms & armchair & hit the ground for better understanding," posted an angry X user on the social media platform.

Another commented: "My own scooter has been in their service centre for the last 10 days, and they're not even telling me when I'll get it back. This is the third time. Last time, they took a month to replace a blown fuse. What program have they enrolled me in?"

He reacted to Aggarwal’s post that Ola Electric has "enough programmes for our customers if they face service delays".

Another X user asked the Ola Electric CEO: "So tell me why one customer set ablaze one of your showroom for poor customer service?"

An aggrieved Ola Electric customer torched its showroom in Karnataka last month, as the company's social media platforms were flooded with complaints about its EV scooters.

Ola Electric’s flagship S1 series EV scooter has turned out to be a nightmare for several customers as they continue to face issues like malfunctioning hardware and glitching software even from day one after purchase.

"The truth is, both your product and service models have failed. Now you're yelling at customers for pointing out the issues?. Focus on fixing your failed products and service model. No wonder your share price is declining daily, and your company isn't profitable," posted another X user.

As per reports, Ola Electric receives around 80,000 complaints monthly, overwhelming its service centres. On peak days, complaints rise to 6,000-7,000.

