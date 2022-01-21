OLX Autos in collaboration with AutoCar India presents the "Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022"

OLX Autos has partnered with AutoCar India, the leading automotive publication in the country to host one-of-its-kind, Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022' to be held virtually on 27th January 2022.

The 'Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022' are being hosted to applaud the players in the pre-owned car segment as well as address the rising demand in the sector by presenting consumers with helpful insights and accurate recommendations on best purchases in the Indian market, spread across 3 main categories, comprising - Highest Residual Value, Our Choice, and Special Awards.

The jury for the awards consists of prominent names from the auto industry which include Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India, Renuka Kirpalani, Executive Editor Video, Autocar India, Sergius Barretto, Managing Editor, Autocar India, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India, Armaan Ebrahim, Car Racer, Hemal N Thakkar, Director, CRISIL Limited, and Ravi Bhatia, President and Director of JATO Dynamics India.

The 'Highest Residual Value' Category will have three awards with one winner each under Hatchbacks, Sedans, and SUVs. The 'Our Choice' Category will have 8 awards with one winner each corresponding to the budget and premium models of Hatchbacks, Sedan, and SUVs and MPVs followed by the 'Special Awards' Category that will celebrate the Viewer's Choice - Best Pre-Owned Brand of the Year and Pre-owned Car of the Year.

Commenting on the Pre-owned car awards, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India said, "We are excited to partner with Autocar India, a leading automotive publication to present the 'Pre-owned Car Awards 2022'. We are confident that this association will help establish our presence in this booming pre-owned car market and will further strengthen our consumers' confidence & trust in this industry. Covering different auto categories including Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, MUV, etc., this award will help educate our customers with the best value for money deal across categories."

Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, AutoCar India further added, "The pre-owned market has certainly come of age with a plethora of choices that are genuinely good alternatives to a new car. The objective behind these awards is to guide our audience to make the best choice when shopping for a pre-owned car. We are thrilled to partner with OLX Autos which has a goldmine of data and a finger on the pulse of this fast-evolving sector."

OLX Autos is a global car marketplace that's transforming the auto industry. A one-stop solution to buying or selling a car, it's safe, convenient, and offers guaranteed peace of mind for both buyer and seller.

OLX Autos operates more than 450 inspection centres across Asia and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. To date, OLX Autos has bought, sold, and inspected more than 400,000 cars.

OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. It operates under the well-known webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and CarFirst in Pakistan.

OLX Autos is part of OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30+ countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more.

