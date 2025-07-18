Om Creations Trust Students Honoured by Deputy CM of Maharashtra in Presence of Aamir Khan and Shaina NC

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: In a proud and emotional moment, the students of Om Creations Trust were honoured by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Honourable Shri Eknath Shinde, during a special screening of the film Sitare Zameen Par held at Marine Lines, Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and philanthropist Shaina NC, who had graciously invited Om Creations Trust to be part of this impactful occasion.

The celebration highlighted the creativity, resilience, and talent of the neurodivergent students at Om Creations. The Honourable Deputy CM, along with Aamir Khan and Shaina NC, personally presented certificates of appreciation to the students and spent time in heartfelt conversations with them and Dr. Radhike Khanna, Founder and Managing Trustee of the organisation. The dignitaries admired the exceptional work the students have been doing in art and painting, pottery, handmade packaging, textile crafts, festive gifting, and culinary arts - all part of the integrated vocational training provided by Om Creations Trust.

For over three decades, Om Creations Trust has been empowering young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities through carefully curated, skill-based programmes that foster creativity, independence, and dignified livelihood opportunities. The students' handcrafted products - from exquisite artworks to gourmet delicacies and corporate gift hampers - have touched lives across India and beyond.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Radhike Khanna shared her heartfelt gratitude:

"It's truly an honour to share this platform with the Honourable Deputy CM and the ever-inspiring Aamir Khan. Their warmth and encouragement deeply touched our students. I'm especially thankful to Shaina NC for giving us this opportunity to showcase the talent and spirit of our young artists."

Rahul Rai, who leads communications for Om Creations Trust and works closely with Dr. Khanna, added:

"This was not just a proud moment - it was a powerful reminder of how far inclusion can go when backed by belief. With her vision and continued support, we will keep expanding our reach and creating impact where it matters most."

This event stands as a shining example of how compassion, art, and inclusion can come together to change lives - and how every step forward is a celebration of ability, dignity, and shared humanity.

