Om Infra Reports Rs 3.5 Cr PAT in Q2, Revenue Jumps 40 Percent to Rs 238 Cr

New Delhi [India], November 14: Om Infra Ltd, a leading infrastructure company, reported another strong quarter that ended September 30, 2024. The company reported a 40 per cent jump on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 238.43 crores in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25). The company reported a revenue of Rs 169.49 crores in the June 2024 quarter. On a yearly comparison, revenue declined slightly from Rs 279.8 crores million in the September 2023 quarter.

The Vijay Kedia invested company clocked a net profit of Rs 3.48 crores in the second quarter of the current financial year. It reported a net profit of Rs 12.53 crores in the preceding quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Its bottom line stood at 23.68 crores in Q2FY24. Om Infra’s profitability took a hit on the back of higher expenses, which came in at Rs 229.38 crores.

The engineering segment continued to remain the key driver of the revenue with a revenue of Rs 219.41 crores, while the real estate sector contributed Rs 19.01 crores to the revenue for Q2FY25. Operational profit came in at Rs 17.35 crores, with EBITDA margins stood at 7.28 per cent for the quarter.

SK Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Om Infra Ltd, said, ‘'We have recorded a strong revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter. The profit is almost the same, and we are hoping to improve it going forward. We are largely focusing on pump storage and water pipeline and irrigation-related projects in India in terms of huge budget allocation by the government in the incoming years 2025 onwards. India promises huge potential and growth for companies in the water sector. We are going to place ourselves in a gainful way in this India story.''

Recently company has won a significant new hydro-mechanical (HM) works order valued at Rs 410 crore from the Chenab Valley Power Projects, Jammu and Kashmir. Om Infra is a conglomerate involved in diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro-mechanical equipment, turnkey solutions for infra engineering, water pipelines, civil structures of dams, etc.

