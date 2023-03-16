Ombudsman scheme is single-window facility for plaints redressal against RBI-regulated entities: Ombudsman Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], March 16 : Rajeev Dwivedi, Ombudsman, Chandigarh, on Thursday said the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme is a single-window facility for the redressal of complaints against entities regulated by RBI.

To increase awareness about the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme - 2021, a media interaction was orgsed under the aegis of G20 and on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day celebrated on March 15.

Rajeev Dwivedi, Ombudsman, Chandigarh, representatives of PIB Pavitar Singh, Vivek Vaibhav and Vatica Chandra and various media houses participated in the programme, wherein the Ombudsman provided detailed information about the scheme.

Under the scheme, in case of non-redressal of complaints within 30 days or non-satisfactory redressal by RBI regulated banks / non-banking financial compes NBFCs / system participants, the complainants may file their complaints with the Ombudsman. Complaints can be lodged online at cms.rbi.org.in or send by post at the Centralized Receipt and Processing Centre, Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh, a statement from RBI said on Thursday.

All complaints relating to deficiencies in financial services of regulated entities, except those mentioned in the exclusion list, are covered under the scheme. Also, customers can track the actual status of their complaints on the Complaint Management System.

Customers of regulated entities should not share confidential information related to their bank accounts, one-time password (OTP), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ATM PIN, card verification value (CVV), etc. After this, representatives of media houses asked questions related to the scheme, which were answered by the Ombudsman, it added.

The Scheme simplifies the grievance redress process at RBI by enabling the customers of Regulated Entities (REs) like banks, Non-Banking Financial Compes (NBFCs), Payment System Participants (PSPs) and Credit Information Compes to register their complaints at one centralised reference point.

