OMG Partners with Ghana at UNCCD COP 16 to Launch Transformative Education and Sustainability Program

New Delhi [India], December 9: In a momentous collaboration unveiled at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) 16th Conference of the Parties (COP 16) in Riyadh, Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd. (OMG) (India) and the Center for Climate and Sustainability Empowerment (CCSE) (Ghana) formalized their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The collaboration aims to implement the innovative OMG Lab Initiative in schools across Ghana, focusing on sustainable farming, education, nutrition, and entrepreneurship.

This groundbreaking initiative will bring cutting-edge farming techniques such as hydroponics and microgreens cultivation to schools, empowering students with practical skills and fostering awareness about sustainability. By addressing key areas such as food security, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurial opportunities, the program aligns with global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Sourabh Sindhe, Founder of OMG, highlighted the significance of the collaboration during the signing:

"This MOU represents a shared vision of empowering youth through education and sustainability. By bringing hands-on farming techniques like hydroponics and microgreens cultivation to Ghanaian schools, we aim to foster environmental stewardship, enhance nutrition, and equip students with entrepreneurial skills to drive local and global impact."

Hydroponic systems and microgreens cultivation provide a unique solution for schools with limited land, requiring minimal space and water while yielding highly nutritious crops. These techniques not only make sustainability education accessible but also serve as practical tools to combat malnutrition and foster entrepreneurial thinking among students.

Kassim Hussein, Executive Director of CCSE, shared his perspective on the collaboration:

"At CCSE, our mission is to empower youth and women in vulnerable communities with innovative climate solutions. This partnership with OMG brings an educational and practical approach to sustainability, aligning perfectly with Ghana's goals for land restoration and community resilience. Together, we are paving the way for transformative change."

The MOU signing at COP 16 marks a significant milestone in global efforts to combat climate change through education and innovation. It showcases the potential of international partnerships to address pressing environmental and social challenges by fostering knowledge-sharing and capacity-building across borders.

As part of the collaboration, OMG Organic Microgreens and CCSE will jointly implement the OMG Lab Initiative in select schools across Ghana, with plans to scale the program nationwide. The partnership will provide training, resources, and mentorship to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to become future leaders in sustainability.

About OMG Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd.:

OMG Organic Microgreens Pvt. Ltd. is an agri-edtech startup revolutionizing the intersection of agriculture and education. With a reach of over 50,000 students across various schools, OMG empowers young minds through hands-on learning in sustainable farming practices, including hydroponics and microgreens cultivation. The organization is committed to fostering environmental stewardship, enhancing nutrition, and building entrepreneurial skills, creating a ripple effect of positive change in communities.

About CCSE:

The Center for Climate and Sustainability Empowerment (CCSE) is a Ghana-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating and empowering youth and women in developing innovative climate solutions. CCSE's mission aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and foster sustainable development.

This collaboration underscores the power of education and innovation in driving sustainable development, setting a benchmark for global partnerships aimed at creating a greener, more equitable future.

