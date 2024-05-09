OMRON Healthcare India and AliveCor Partner to Empower People to Fight Heart Disease at Home with Portable ECG & Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Monitoring Devices

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 9: OMRON Healthcare India, the Indian arm of the Japanese global leader in medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment, has announced its collaboration with AliveCor India, the Indian subsidiary of the global leader in FDA-cleared, CE marked and CDSCO approved personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology. With this partnership, OMRON Healthcare India now offers AI-based handheld ECG technology besides being a top blood pressure monitor player in India.

This collaboration, marking a significant milestone in OMRON's "Going for Zero" vision to enhance cardiovascular health awareness and prevent incidents, brings forth devices including the first home BPM+ECG Monitoring FDA cleared Device (blood pressure monitor with AliveCor ECG capability in a single device) for early CVD (CardioVascular Disease) detection and management and AliveCor's FDA-cleared world's most clinically-validated and pocket-sized personal ECGs. These devices instantly detect various arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (Afib), bradycardia, tachycardia, and more.

OMRON Healthcare has been at the forefront of hypertension management for almost half a century, pioneering innovative solutions to tackle this silent threat. However, as time has advanced, OMRON has come to realize the necessity of expanding its scope beyond hypertension. With a deeper dive into cardiovascular health, the company has unearthed the crucial role of Afib as a significant contributor to stroke and cardiovascular disease risk. Furthermore, hypertension is one of the leading risk factors for the development of AFib.

Afib disrupts the normal heartbeat and causes small & irregular vibrations in the heart, leading to the collection of blood inside. This can create a clot in the heart, which can travel to the brain, and cause a stroke. "Stroke risk is 3.4 times higher with hypertension, but it is 5 times higher with Afib, and so if people frequently have Afib, they may face a stroke shortly. This signifies that monitoring both ECG and blood pressure at home and keeping the doctor informed is crucial for the early management of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health conditions like stroke, "says Tetsuya Yamada, Managing Director, OMRON Healthcare India.

India has more than 220 million people who suffer from high blood pressure, but a WHO study showed that only 15% of them receive treatment and 5% of them use a digital BP monitor. This implies that most of them are unaware of their condition, or they don't get the proper treatment. If this is the case for hypertension monitoring, one can estimate that the gap for ECG monitoring will be enormous.

Elaborating on the collaboration with AliveCor, Tetsuya Yamada further added, "Guided by our vision" - "Going for Zero," to eliminate cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease episodes, we are collaborating with like-minded organizations such as AliveCor to provide new technologies that enhance accuracy, quality, and accessibility of home as well as remote patient monitoring, empowering individuals to manage their conditions effectively. The collaboration will also help to answer one of the underlying social issues which is the limited number of cardiologists in the country. With these innovative devices, we can cut down on the waiting period for ECG measurement and also enhance accessibility which will help the patients keep their doctors and caregivers informed in a convenient and real-time manner to make them make more informed and better decision-making for cardiovascular health management."

Anuj Seth, Managing Director, AliveCor India said on the occasion, "At AliveCor, delivering cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes cardiac care through mobile technology is ingrained in our ethos. We are dedicated to expanding access to remote patient care to reach as many individuals as possible. Partnering with OMRON Healthcare India allows us to extend the reach of our products to more patients, thereby saving more lives."

Products

OMRON COMPLETE - ECG Machine + BP Monitor

* First FDA-cleared home monitoring device integrating both blood pressure monitoring and ECG capabilities into a single unit, aimed at early detection and management of CardioVascular Diseases (CVDs). It features advanced technology for accurate and reliable readings, as well as a user-friendly interface and compact design for easy use at home or on the go for both individuals and professionals.

KardiaMobile®

* A single-lead personal ECG monitoring product that records a medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) on smartphone in 30 seconds anytime, anywhere.

* It is FDA-cleared, CE marked & CDSCO approved. It has been clinically validated to be an accurate and reliable device to monitor the electrical activity of the heart with AI technology.

* AliveCor's Kardia technology is the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled determinations of the heart rhythm to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation (Afib), the most common arrhythmia and Afib associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke.

* The report can be saved and shared safely and easily over the phone with the doctor.

KardiaMobile® 6L

* A Bluetooth-enabled ECG device that captures 6 times the heart data as compared to single-lead ECG giving you and your doctor a more detailed view of your heart.

* Easy to record an ECG in 30 seconds anytime, anywhere, it is the first and only FDA-cleared six-lead personal ECG. Also, CE-marked and also CDSCO approved, it can fit inside a pocket and detect more arrhythmias than any other personal ECG device.

* It offers physicians six views into a patient's heart instead of one and can detect atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, sinus rhythm with supraventricular ectopy, sinus rhythm with premature ventricular contractions, and sinus rhythm with wide QRS, in addition to normal heart rhythm.

* One can record, save, and share the report easily and safely over the phone with one's doctor for better and informed disease management. Apt for professional use too.

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan

Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India has established itself as a key player in the health monitoring segment in the country providing high-quality blood pressure monitors, respiratory therapy devices, body composition monitors, digital thermometers, pain management devices, etc.

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of May 2023)

**1 Frost & Sullivan Survey, Blood pressure clinician perception tracker surveys. (November 25, 2019, and U.S. News Staff 2020, U.S. News & World Report, accessed June 9, 2020)

** 2 Kantar Health. Survey with cardiologists. (2019)

*** Number of the countries where OMRON products and/or services are available (as of March 2023)

www.who.int/india/news/detail/02-06-2022-india-hypertension-control-initiativea-high-impact-and-low-cost-solution#:~:text=It%20is%20estimated%20that%20at,blood%20pressure)%20by%2020253.

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 24 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, please visit: alivecor.in.

