On a Path to Success: Graanth Realty's Artteza Project Sets New Standards in Luxury Living

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Graanth Realty and Paradigm Realty have achieved a significant milestone with the successful delivery of two of four wings (A & B Wings) of Artteza, its luxury residential project in Santacruz West. What began as a challenging, stressed project has been transformed into a shining example of Graanth Realty's commitment to quality and timely delivery. In just 2 years and 3 months from the launch of the project, the company secured the Part Occupation Certificate (OC) for these wings, setting a new benchmark in the real estate industry.

Artteza's journey also underscores Graanth Realty's growing influence in Mumbai's real estate landscape. Unlike standalone buildings, Artteza represents a comprehensive community living experience, spread across approximately 3,000 sq. m with four wingsA, B, C, and Dhousing a total of 112 members, both old and new. Graanth Realty and Paradigm Realty were the first to obtain approvals and permissions in the zonal area of LS Raheja College Road, marking Artteza as the first collector plot delivery in this prime area. This project stands out as a pioneering development in an area predominantly comprising collector plots.

Graanth Realty has not only converted the property from leasehold to freehold but also paved the way for future developments in this prime location. Artteza's expansive layout boasts over 20+ exclusive amenities, offering a luxurious living experience that includes 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments.

Anmoll D Shroff, Founder and CEO of Graanth Realty, reflected on this achievement, stating, "Artteza is a testament to Graanth Realty's unwavering dedication to delivering quality and luxury. The high demand for our flats reflects the project's meticulous planning and its strong appeal in the market. Our success with Artteza has solidified our reputation in Mumbai's real estate market, and we are excited to continue this momentum with upcoming projects in other prime locations of Mumbai."

Besides being a residential project, Artteza is a gateway to premium gated community living, designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. With its unique architectural design, vibrant community spaces and a range of high-end amenitiesincluding a fitness centre, aqua gym, mini theatre, banquet hall and rooftop loungesArtteza sets itself apart from other luxury projects in Santacruz West.

Looking ahead, Graanth Realty has undertaken new projects in the Bandra - Pali Hill and Upper Juhu areas, and is planning to launch these in the second quarter of 2025. Guided by the company's founding principles of focused delivery and exceptional quality standards, Graanth Realty remains dedicated to exploring opportunities in Western suburban micro-markets, creating spaces that transform lives and establish new standards of excellence.

