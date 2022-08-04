On-ground success rate of investments to be focus of 'Invest Rajasthan 2022' summit

Rajasthan is set for a big leap towards a new era of industrialisation with proposals of over Rs 10 trillion lined up ahead of Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit to be held October 7-8, 2022, as per an official statement released on Thursday.

The proposals have arrived across sectors due to the advantages of land, resources, infrastructure and state government policies. Rajasthan now aims to turn the proposals in reality, to uphold its mega investment summit motto of Committed and Delivered, the statement said.

Rajasthan Minister of Industries Shakuntala Rawat said Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit is likely to host around 3,000 delegates from various industries and sectors.

According to the minister, there will be deliberations on varied sectors during conclaves and sessions on startups, agri and agri processing, future-ready sectors, tourism and MSME.

"The summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan," she said.

Ahead of the summit, investment proposals from Reliance, Renew Power Solar Module Manufacturing, Renew Power Green Hydrogen, Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Okaya EV Pvt Ltd., Saint Gobain Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Adani Group, Asahi Glass., RSWM Limited, Sudiva Spinners, Borosil Limited, Wipro Hydrolics Pvt. Ltd. E-Pack Durable Pvt. Ltd., Anand Shree Trust., Sahasra Semiconductor Pvt Ltd have been provided clearances.

Along with several multinational and Indian investors, the summit has also attracted proposals from local entrepreneurs, assuring the development of a conducive ecosystem for industries in the state, the statement said.

In the run-up to the Invest Rajasthan summit, various roadshows and investor connect programmes have been held across India and abroad. Recently, Start-up Conclave was organised where 4,192 memorandums of understanding and letters of intent were received. The MoUs signed are majorly in mines and minerals, agri and agro-processing, tourism, textile, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy and handicraft.

The release said out of the 4192 MoUs/LoIs, already 39 per cent have been implemented or in the advance stage of setting up ventures in the state. The aim of the state government is to have most of the MoUs/LoIs on ground before the Summit, the statement said.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan said, "The Summit will see breakaway sessions on topics addressing new age agendas pertaining to tourism, renewable energy, MSMEs, agri, start-ups. For the MoUs and LoIs signed, the government is putting in a lot of effort to provide clearances and permissions so that these can be started timely."

The huge interest of investors reflects the confidence in vision of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for industrial development of the state, the statement said.

The investors are being attracted to the advantages of human capital, rapid infrastructure development, excellent market access, India's largest industrial land bank and attractive investment incentives, it added.

The statement said the state government has established exemplary facilities such as One Stop Shop to facilitate the time-bound setting up of investments. A bouquet of policies, including the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy (2019); Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy (2019); Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy (2019); Rajasthan Agro-processing, Agro Business and Agri Export Promotion Policy (2019), Rajasthan Tourism Policy (2020) while Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2019) is helping investors to establish new ventures in Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor