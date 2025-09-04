Onam 2025 Washing Machine Offers: Up to 50% Off on LG, Samsung and Whirlpool

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Onam is a time of joy, tradition, and fresh beginnings. As families come together to celebrate the season of prosperity, it is also the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home. With festive offers in full swing, bringing home a new washing machine has never been easieror more affordable.

This festive season, Bajaj Finserv brings you exclusive Onam offers on washing machines from the most trusted brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. From flexible EMI options to zero down payment and discounts up to 50%, these offers will make your purchase smooth, smart, and budget-friendly.

Why Onam 2025 is a great time to buy a washing machine

Washing machines are no longer a luxurythey're now an essential appliance in most homes. Washing machines save time, water, and effort, especially in busy households. With Onam being one of the most important festivals, it makes sense to invest in a home upgrade that keeps giving back throughout the year. Bajaj Finserv is offering exclusive EMI plans, flexible repayment options, and massive discounts to help you bring home quality without compromise.

Best washing machine offers for Onam 2025

Whirlpool washing machines

* Easy EMIs from Rs. 833/month

* Zero down payment

* Savings: Up to Rs. 10,000 or up to 50% off

Whirlpool is known for its smart features and reliable performance. Whether you choose a top-load or front-load model, you get options with hard water wash, built-in heaters, and stain removal cycles that suit everyday laundry needs. These machines are ideal for medium to large families looking for high performance with low maintenance.

Samsung washing machines

* EMI starting from Rs. 921/month

* Zero down payment Savings: Up to Rs. 10,000 or up to 40% off

Samsung offers a wide range of models from budget top loaders to premium AI-powered front loaders. With features like EcoBubble technology, Digital Inverter Motors, and Eco Drum Clean, these machines focus on efficiency and fabric care. Ideal for households that value energy savings and smart connectivity.

LG washing machines

* EMI starting from Rs. 941/month

* Zero down payment

* Savings: Up to Rs. 10,000 or up to 50% off

LG washing machines are equipped with advanced features like AI-powered Direct Drive, steam cleaning, and Smart Diagnosis for quick and easy troubleshooting. These appliances are built to last, offering both convenience and advanced fabric protection. A great pick for families that want high tech without a high price.

Disclaimer: Specifications, availability, and prices of individual models may change and differ depending on location. For the latest and most accurate details, visit the nearest partner store. These offers are available across India through Bajaj Finserv's partner stores, ensuring seamless access for Onam shoppers.

How to avail the offers

1. Explore a wide range of the latest washing machines from top brands available on Bajaj Mall.

2. Choose your preferred product, check specifications, and compare offers.

3. Use your mobile number to check your eligibility for EMI financing.

4. Pick a convenient repayment tenure (up to 18 months for select models).

5. Complete the purchase at a nearby partner store with minimal documentation.

With zero down payment on select models, you don't need to wait or save up to bring home the appliance you need. Maximise your festive savings with the Maha Bachat Calculatorit helps you discover the best washing machine deals and EMI benefits tailored just for you.

Make a smart choice this Onam

This festive season, don't just shopshop smart. A washing machine is more than just a purchase; it's an investment in time, cleanliness, and convenience. With flexible EMI options, attractive discounts, and top-tier brands, you get maximum value without the financial burden.

So, why wait? Explore the festive washing machine offers today and welcome Onam with an upgrade that truly fits your lifestyle. Celebrate the spirit of the season with comfort, efficiency, and peace of mindright in your own home.

Bajaj Finance Limited

