Oncowin Cancer Center’s Stepathon draws 500 participants

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6: People from different age groups and backgrounds participated in the 5-km walk organised to commemorate World Cancer Day.

Ahmedabad: Oncowin Cancer Center's Stepathon 2024, a powerful initiative aimed at raising awareness about cancer, witnessed an exceptional turnout with more than 500 people from diverse backgrounds participating in the 5-km walk on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Sunday.

The event created a vibrant atmosphere of unity and support among participants. The 5 km walk not only aimed to raise awareness about cancer but also celebrated the strength, resilience and hope embodied by cancer warriors.

Starting at 6:00 am from near FRIZBee Food Park on Sindhu Bhavan Road, Stepathon 2024 marked a symbolic journey towards creating awareness and support for those affected by cancer. Participants, adorned with placards carrying messages of hope, strength, and solidarity, created a visual spectacle, emphasising the collective spirit in the fight against cancer.

Dr Itesh Khatwani, Co-founder and Medical Oncologist, Oncowin Cancer Center, said, “We are overjoyed with the response to the Stepathon initiative and express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for being a part of the collective fight against cancer. Cancer cases are on the rise, and awareness plays a crucial role in prevention and treatment. We are committed to continuing to create greater awareness about cancer through initiatives like Stepathon.”

In addition to celebrating life, Stepathon 2024 underscored the significance of World Cancer Day, observed internationally on February 4 each year to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Oncowin Cancer Center, a leading institution in cancer care in Ahmedabad, is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, result-oriented treatment and blood disease management. It is on a mission to reach every needy patient in the western part of the country. With cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of experts, Oncowin aims to become synonymous with quality cancer care in Gujarat.

Medical Oncologists Dr Gaurang Modi and Dr Rushabh Kothari are the other co-founders of Oncowin. The team of doctors at Oncowin also includes Medical Oncologist Dr Palak Bhatt, and Paediatric Hemato-Oncologist Dr Geeta Khatwani.

Oncowin's services include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, paediatric haematology and oncology, intrathecal chemotherapy, bone marrow procedures, and palliative care. The centre's facilities include genetic counselling and testing, preventive oncology and screening, day care and indoor facility, oncopathology, cancer pain management, nutrition care for cancer and vaccination.

