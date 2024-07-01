ONDC records 3.7 lakh orders on day of T20 World Cup final
By IANS | Published: July 1, 2024 06:25 PM2024-07-01T18:25:03+5:302024-07-01T18:25:11+5:30
New Delhi, July 1 The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday said that it recorded 374,000 orders in a single day during the T20 World Cup final.
"This showcases the Open Network's ability to handle high-volume transactions during significant events. Additionally, the F&B category saw exceptional growth, recording 61,000 orders," the ONDC said in a statement.
These figures demonstrate the increasing adoption of the ONDC Network approach and its role in transforming India's e-commerce landscape.
In May, ONDC recorded an all-time high of 8.9 million transactions across retail and ride-hailing segments.
In the retail segment, the ONDC hit a new peak of 5 million orders in May, up from 3.59 million in April. The network also saw a single-day record of 200,000 retail transactions during the month.
The grocery and food delivery categories each crossed the 1 million order mark for the first time, while home and kitchen had 630,000 orders, fashion had 330,000 orders, and other retail sub-categories added up to 2 million orders, according to the network.
