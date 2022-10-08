ONLY's new anthem is back on the digital block ft. Ananya Panday in the EVERYVERSE

Kick-starting the high-octane festive season, ONLY is proud to launch the second edition of the anthemic campaign - 'THE ONLY THING I WANT IS EVERYTHING 2.0' with Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday. Set in the 'EVERYVERSE', a place that blurs the lines between digital and reality, with this campaign ONLY sets foot into a realm that merges disruptive fashion and digital technology, thus catering to the digitally native Gen-Zers of today.

The face of the brand, Bollywood Actor and trendsetter Ananya Panday stars in the high-energy video that once again features the catchy soundtrack and puts a spotlight on the Gen-Z attitude of not wanting to settle for one thing and in turn wanting it all. Styled in the latest statement pieces from ONLY, Ananya truly embodies the spirit of the quintessential ONLY girl - who is aspirational, confident and edgy, and defines success on her own terms.

With a neon-hued palette, the visual language of the film includes the interplay of futuristic tech elements and cyberpunk-themed backgrounds. Inspiring young girls to celebrate their uniqueness and distinctiveness through self-expression while also celebrating co-creation and freely moving ideas, the campaign captures the multifaceted personalities of the Gen-Zers. Born into the digital world, they do not shy away from expressing themselves, always finding new and exciting ways to put their unique stamp on everything.

"Shooting for this campaign for the second time was super exciting for me. This time we have transformed the vibe and added a digital touch to fashion! The energy is fresh and fast-paced and I love how the track focuses on living life on my own terms. ONLY's collection this season is so trendy and this time we have worked with very cool layering of the pieces, which resonates so much with my own personal style," says Ananya Panday on the association.

"We're so excited for the second edition of 'THE ONLY THING I WANT IS EVERYTHING' campaign. The video integrates fashion with technology in a unique manner in order to appeal to a whole new generation of fashion-conscious Gen-Zers. Remaining true to our brand's core essence, it was important for us to reiterate and celebrate the ONLY girl we design for, with Ananya truly representing the modern and cool 'ONLY' girl," says Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at Bestseller India.

This campaign and the new collection are emblematic of the modern ONLY consumer. The latest collection is available across ONLY stores in the country and online on

Be ready to groove and move with ANANYA PANDAY as the music video "THE ONLY THING I WANT IS EVERYTHING 2.0" drops today.

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion - a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with and present with leading online partners.

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at

