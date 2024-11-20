Ontario's Premier Polytechnic Seneca Polytechnic Advances Global Educational Cooperation At Jaipur Summit

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20: Seneca Polytechnic, one of Canada's leading post-secondary institutions, marked a significant milestone in its international outreach during a distinguished Meet and Greet event held at ITC Rajputana, Jaipur, on November 15, 2024.

The event, graced by President David Agnew, who has been at the helm since 2009, brought together prominent academicians, industry stakeholders, and recruitment partners from across India and Bhutan.

President Agnew, a recipient of both the Queen's Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals for his exceptional community and public service, delivered a compelling address on the future of International Education in Canada. Under his transformative leadership, Seneca has significantly enhanced its global reputation, developed innovative programs, and made substantial investments in technology, teaching, and infrastructure.

During his keynote presentation, "The Next for Seneca Polytechnic," President Agnew emphasized the institution's distinctive position as Ontario's first polytechnic. "We stand at the forefront of global building efforts, offering a unique blend of academic rigor and career-focused training," stated Agnew. "Our model represents the best of both college and university education, creating a three-pillar system alongside traditional universities and colleges."

Renata D'Innocenzo, Seneca's Vice-President of Strategy and Brand, said "It was an honor to be in Jaipur to meet with our partners from India and beyond. Now, more than ever, it's essential for us to maintain these strong partnerships, working together to support students whether they want to study in their home country or in Canada, and exploring opportunities in executive training to strengthen the skills and experience of employees in a variety of industries"

The well-attended evening began with a networking session at 6:00 PM, followed by President Agnew's address and a ceremonial presentation of appreciation plaques to key partners. The event concluded with a dinner reception that facilitated further dialogue and relationship building until.

Seneca: Ontario's First Polytechnic

As Ontario's premier polytechnic, Seneca was established in 1967 and boasts over 15,000 graduates annually. Seneca is uniquely positioned to offer students the best of college and university education. With a blend of academic rigor, career-focused training, and a global outlook, Seneca ensures students are ready to excel in a dynamic world.

Prashant Srivastava, Director of Business Development at Seneca Polytechnic, highlighted the institution's impressive global reach, serving 45,000 full-time students across more than 300 programs, with a diverse community representing 150 nationalities.

"We're excited about the growth and collaboration opportunities with diverse states of India and beyond," noted Srivastava. The presence of recruitment partners from Bhutan and Haryana demonstrated the institution's expanding influence in South Asia.

Key highlights of Seneca's educational approach include:

* 500 career options across state-of-the-art campuses

* Comprehensive range of degree, diploma, and certificate programs

* Leading position in post-secondary pathways

* Integrated work experience and co-op opportunities

* Strong industry partnerships and employer-respected credentials

* Expert faculty delivering programs in emerging and applied fields

Prior to his role at Seneca, President Agnew's distinguished career included positions as Secretary to the Cabinet in the Ontario Government, Principal Secretary to the Premier, President/CEO of UNICEF Canada, and Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments. He currently serves as Chair of the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and is the Past Chair of Polytechnics Canada.

The event served as a platform to strengthen Seneca's relationships in the region and showcase its commitment to preparing students for success in an ever-changing global environment. The institution's focus on practical, professional, and career-focused programming ensures a seamless transition from education to employment.

Spotlight On South Asia Leadership

The event also highlighted the critical role of Nagasarath Pandurangi, Seneca's International Business Development Manager for South Asia. Based in India, Pandurangi will spearhead efforts to strengthen partnerships across India, Bhutan, and beyond. His leadership is pivotal in aligning Seneca's educational offerings with the needs of South Asian students and industry stakeholders.

"South Asia is a vital region for Seneca's global strategy," said Pandurangi. "We aim to empower students with transformative learning opportunities that prepare them for career success in an increasingly interconnected world."

Building on Technological and Academic Innovation

This event builds on Seneca's recent initiatives, such as the AI in Healthcare seminar in Delhi earlier this year, which emphasized AI's potential to revolutionize disease diagnosis, robotic surgery, and personalized medicine. Seneca's Generative AI (GenAI) Policy ensures responsible and ethical AI integration into its curriculum, reflecting its forward-looking approach.

Additionally, new degree programs, such as a BSc in Cosmetic Science and a BSc in Computer Science with a focus on cybersecurity, highlight Seneca's commitment to innovation. These three-year programs, approved for immediate application, emphasize applied learning and practical experience to ensure graduate readiness for a dynamic job market.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides comprehensive education across the Greater Toronto Area in fields including animation and design, business, engineering technology, information technology, hospitality and tourism, and media and communications. The institution's credentials are highly respected by employers, with programs featuring co-op placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities, and cutting-edge technology integration.

