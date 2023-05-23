OOTBox Franchise Startup by Digi Prinfinity Pvt Ltd secures a massive investment from the renowned conglomerate Adidhala Group

Digi Prinfinity’s OOTBox franchise secures massive investment from Adidhala Group

New Delhi (India), May 23: One of the leading players in the personalized gifts niche, Digi Prinfinity Pvt Ltd, has recently secured a substantial investment from the renowned Adidhala Group for the customized gifts franchise start-up OOTBox. The investment from Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala-founded conglomerate, which has interests in construction, mining, infrastructure, entertainment, and IT, marks a strategic alliance between the two companies, which is centered around the expanding presence of OOTBox and making the innovative initiative a household name in the gift-giving industry.

Aside from the round of investment that OOTBox has lately garnered, what validates the franchise’s potential to be a well-known player in the market is the fact that in less than a year of its operations, it has already made a splash by bagging the prestigious Innovative Franchise of the Year award at the Franchise India event, SuccessPreneur Awards 2023. The recognition signals peer appreciation towards Digi Prinfinity Pvt.Ltd, particularly the herculean efforts it has put in to bring under a single banner several aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs. The franchise is also responsible for providing robust training and support to the SMEs after onboarding them, thus launching them on a profitable pathway. Moreover, the award celebrates one of the salient features of OOTBox’s franchise business model: bootstrap operations and investment, culminating in high and quick ROI (return on investment).

At the heart of the brand journey of Digi Prinfinity and OOTBox lies one of the major pillars of business: customer-centricity. Since its inception, the venture has striven to create the best memories for its customers and their loved ones by helping them mark special occasions with customized and unique gift options.

While outlining the brand vision about the latest round of investment, Durga Prasad K said, “The thought behind our brand is simple: making the special moments count. Nothing touches one’s heart more than the effort our loved ones put in to make the gifts extra special. That personal touch makes all the difference. In order to help the customers make the best-customized gift, we have, since the very beginning, been all about minute details, which require a certain level of operational and inventory capacity. As we continue to gain traction and grow and as the market itself evolves, to serve our clients better, we would need to expand our reach, services as well as portfolio. And this new round of investment comes exactly to fuel that mission.”

Founded in 2020, the Hyderabad-headquartered company Digi Prinfinity Pvt Ltd.’s brand story begins with a single concept store on personalized gifts, and before long, the company witnessed a resounding trail of success. Observing massive traction among consumers, the CEO and Founder of Digi Prinfinity, Durga Prasad Kandivalasa, took the bold step to expand and owe to his unique entrepreneurial skills, within just three months, the company sold five successful franchise stores, eventually culminating in the incorporation of their corporate avatar in 2022. As recognized in the award, since the very beginning Digi Prinfinity has been a champion of independent businesses and wanted to offer them a platform to catapult their growth.

Behind the current success of Digi Prinfinity lies the vision and continual leadership of Mr. Durga Prasad, who envisions the brand to be a leading player in the world market with the franchise, which stands for values such as integrity, creativity, and exceptional customer service. The entrepreneur has been the driving force behind the constant innovation the company has insofar deftly executed, catering to the myriad and evolving needs of the customers and the market, making the company a noteworthy and resilient name in the start-up ecosystem. Moreover, leading the brand journey of Digi Prinfinity, it is worth mentioning that the CEO draws from his solid 12 years of sales and marketing experience in major companies such as GMR Group, Amazon India, Swarovski, Essar Group, and Hoist Advertising Company.

In terms of future plans, the company is set to spread its presence with a new set of stores across India, along with the launch of a novel range of products and services. Moreover, following the portfolio and franchise expansions, with the aim of hastening the gift-giving process, there is an e-commerce web app on Digi Prinfinty’s anvil. Boosting the company’s operations, the application will enable customers to customize their gifts online and then receive the same at the nearest OOTBox store via same-day delivery services.

To conclude, it suffices to say that with the recent investment and the robust expansion plans and e-commerce application on the way, Digi Prinfinity Pvt. Ltd. is resolved to be a major player in the market, which will not only be an intimate part of our special moments with the personalized presents but also with its franchise model be a major source of empowerment for those who want to foray into the commercial arena.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.digiprinfinity.com/ or http://www.ootbox.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor