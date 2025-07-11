OPES+ Launches with Flat INR 9 Brokerage Per Order

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: KBS India Limited, a SEBI-registered stockbroker and a distinguished member of both NSE and BSE, renowned for over 45 years of trusted service in the financial industry, has launched OPES+. It is a new-age trading and investing app built to meet the demands of today's traders and investors. Offering powerful tools combined with a flat INR 9 per order pricing, OPES+ makes professional-grade trading and investing accessible to all.

This transparent pricing approach removes cost as a barrier, empowering active traders & investors. OPES+ offers an intuitive experience, complete with real-time market commentary, GTT (Good Till Triggered) orders, customisable charts powered by TradingView, and advanced options analytics including Greeks.

Speaking at the launch, Tushar Shah, Managing Director at KBS India Limited, said, "With OPES+, we've built something simple, smart, and backed by decades of trust. This is about creating a platform that helps traders & investors make confident, informed decisions without the worry of high brokerage costs."

The app also integrates features such as live portfolio tracking, personalised analysis tools, and seamless back-office access, making it a comprehensive solution for modern traders and investors. Whether it's equities, mutual funds, or derivatives, OPES+ aims to be a one-stop destination for all users.

OPES+ is now available for download on the Play Store, App Store, and the official website (www.opesplus.com). This launch marks a significant step in KBS India's digital evolution, reinforcing its legacy of user-first service and market expertise across investors and traders alike.

