Opinion trading platform, Probo's learning ecosystem crosses 60,000 users, aims to reach 1 lakh by early 2026

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13 : India's leading opinion trading platform, Probo's education and awareness first approach has surpassed 60,000 active users, as more traders turn to structured learning tools and responsible trading practices, a company statement said. With financial literacy and responsible trading gaining momentum across India, Probo expects this number to double, crossing the 1 lakh mark by early 2026.

Driving this growth is Probo Academy, the platform's dedicated learning hub on Probo app as well as its official YouTube handle, where each video attracts over 14,500 views on average, reflecting the strong appetite among users for clear, accessible, and practical trading education. The platform's emphasis on clarity, regional accessibility, and practical application has enabled traders across segments to enhance their understanding of trading concepts, platform tools, and risk management strategies.

According to the company release, beyond the Academy, the company also runs Community Learning Programs featuring tailored modules where experienced users share their research and analysis techniques with beginners. These live sessions, with over 200,000 views so far, strengthen the platform's mission to promote financial literacy through diverse channels.

Launched in year 2023 as part of Probo's mission to make opinion trading responsible, more transparent, and accessible to all, says the Company statement, Probo Academy and Community Learning Program along with other initiatives are designed to address the gap in structured, beginner-friendly resources for new traders while also offering advanced modules for experienced participants.

Probo's learning initiatives are backed by a strong behavioural framework that promotes responsible usage. More than 25,000 users have experienced the benefit of built-in cool-off measures that help manage trading impulses. Additionally, over 6.5 lakh users have made use of early exit options to secure timely profits. Voluntary adoption of platform tools such as time-off settings, daily usage caps, monthly recharge limits, and event investment limit continues to rise, with each feature now used by over one lakh individuals. These numbers highlight a significant shift toward user-driven regulation and informed decision-making, the company release stated.

Giving more insights, Anurag Dhandhi, Business Head at Probo, said, "What sets Probo apart is not just its focus on learning, but its commitment to building a responsible and informed trading environment. We believe the future of opinion trading lies in informed and responsible participation. Education is not a value-add, it's a core offering. The engagement we're seeing across Academy and Course users, along with rising use of our responsible trading tools, points to a more aware and thoughtful user base. Our focus is to scale up access and make quality learning even more personal and relevant."

As the platform continues to grow, Probo plans to expand its educational infrastructure through gamified learning modules, community-led training, and region-specific content.

"The broader goal remains to create a transparent, well-informed trading environment where learning and discipline are embedded into user experience," he further added.

According to company information, Probo is India's leading opinion trading platform that empowers individuals to express their data-backed insights on real-world events and earn rewards. With a mission to make knowledge and skills more participative and rewarding, Probo allows users to trade on topics spanning sports, current affairs, economics, entertainment, and more all in real-time. Probo is backed by prominent investors - Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), Elevation Capital and Fundamentum Partnership.

